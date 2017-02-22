WNCC softball drops two to Iowa Western

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a pair of contests to Iowa Western Community College Tuesday afternoon in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The first game saw Iowa Western’s Breanna Brock toss a two-hit, shutout in the 8-0 win. The second game was a little better for the Cougars, getting three hits but falling 10-2.

The second game was a much better offensive game for the Cougars, jumping on the Reivers in the first. Julia Suchan earned a walk and came around to score on a Jasmine Wessel single for the 1-0 lead.

Iowa Western came back with two in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead. It stayed that way until Iowa Western scored seven in the third for a 9-1 lead.

WNCC immediately came back to slice the lead to 9-2 with a run in the fourth. Lauren Oxford doubled and came around to score on a hard hit ground ball from Emily Selby. WNCC later loaded the bases, but left them juiced to end the frame.

WNCC managed three hits in the game, Oxford had a double and a run scored, while Wessel and Madi Jackson each had singles. Suchan and Wessel each had stolen bases in the game.

The opening game saw Iowa Western score two in the second and four in the third for a quick 6-0 lead. WNCC’s first hit came in the third on a one-out single by Selby. The other hit was a fourth-inning lead-off single by Suchan.

WNCC will look to rebound when they travel to Norfolk to take on Northeast Community College in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

First Game

WNCC 000 00 – 0 2 2

Iowa Western 024 02 – 8 11 0

WP – Breanna Brock; LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – IWCC (Trish Sherman, Zoe Hicks); 3B – IWCC (Trish Sherman).

Second Game

WNCC (5-3) 100 10 – 2 3 2

Iowa Western 207 1x – 10 10 3

WP – Alyx Hagen; LP – Sarah Linford; 2B – WNCC (Lauren Oxford), IWCC (Brooke Doumer, Naomi Terrazas, Celia Valencia, Zoe Hicks, Isabella Manuel).