WNCC softball drops two

LUFKIN, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team competed tough, but dropped a pair of heartbreaking games to Angelina College Thursday in Texas.

In the opener, Angelina took the contest 7-1. WNCC rebounded in the second game, leading late, before falling 4-3.

The second game had plenty of heart-pounding action. Angelina grabbed a 2-0 lead with single runs in the third and fourth inning. WNCC stayed strong and took the lead in the sixth with a 3-run inning.

The sixth started with Gabby Loya working the count for a walk. Michaela Kelly followed with a double. Emma McMillan then walked to load the bases with no outs. Kelly scored the first run on a passed ball and then Hannah Schaefer came up big with a single to score two runs.

Angelina added two runs in the bottom of the sixth on two hits for the 4-3 lead.

WNCC finished the game with six hits. Michaela Kelly led the charge with two hits, including a double and a run scored. Hannah Schaefer had two RBIs in the contest.

Emma McMillan tossed an excellent game, striking out 11 in six innings of work. The freshman from Canada scattered nine hits and allowed four runs. McMillan walked just two.

The first game was also well played. Angelina held a 2-0 lead through five innings. It was the fifth inning that Angelina opened the game up with five runs for the 7-0 lead.

WNCC plated their only run in the seventh. Loya led off with a walk followed by a Kelly single. With two outs, Schaeffer scored Loya on a single to center field.

WNCC finished with four hits. Brooke Doumer had the only extra base hit with a triple.

Reagan Solomon took the loss, pitching six innings in giving up nine hits and seven runs. Solomon struck out two in 118 pitches.

WNCC will wrap up the Texas trip on Friday when they face Navarro College. WNCC will then return home to face Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Game 1

WNCC 000 000 1 – 1 4 3

Angelina 001 015 x – 7 9 1

LP – Reagan Solomon

3B – Brooke Doumer

Game 2

WNCC 000 003 0 – 3 6 2

Angelina 001 102 x – 4 9 0

LP – Emma McMillan

2B – Michaela Kelly