WNCC softball falls to Howard on Thursday

BIG SPRINGS, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team suffered a doubleheader loss to Howard College on Thursday.

In the first game, WNCC started the game with five, first-inning runs, but Howard responded back to earn the 14-7 win.

The second game saw WNCC fall behind early and never could take the lead in falling 13-5.

WNCC started the day with five runs in the first inning as Devon Rees recorded a grand slam to lead 5-0. WNCC added another run in the second to hold a 6-0 lead.

After that, Howard came back with five in the second, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, and four in the sixth for the 14-7 win.

Glawson led the way at the plate with three hits, including a double and a run scored. Rees had a grand slam with four RBIs. Sidnee Hogan was the only other player with multiple hits, recording two singles.

The second game saw Howard jump to a 9-0 lead after two innings. The Cougars came back with a five runs in the third on just three hits. The Cougars scored all the runs with two outs. Hogan and Glawson scored the first runs on a hard-hit ball by Michaela Kelly.

WNCC added three more as Rees ripped her second home run of the day with a 3-run dinger to center field to score Kelly and Baesler to slice the lead to 9-5.

Any hope of a comeback was erased after that as Howard added two more in the third and two in the sixth for a 13-5 lead.

WNCC managed just five hits in the contest. Hogan was the only one with multiple hits with two singles. Rees had three RBIs.

WNCC was supposed to play Western Texas on Friday and Saturday, but those games were cancelled because of cold weather. WNCC will be back in action next weekend when they travel to Garden City Community College.

Game 1

WNCC 511 000 0 – 7 9 4

Howard 050 234 x – 14 16 1

LP – Emma McMillan

2B – Emma Glawson

HR – Devon Rees

Game 2

WNCC 005 000 – 5 5 0

Howard 272 002 – 13 14 2

LP –

2B – Lindsey Allie, Hannah Baesler

HR – Devon Rees