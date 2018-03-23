WNCC softball falls to Iowa Western

NORTH PLATTE — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College on Thursdayin North Platte.

After falling 8-2 in the first game, the Cougars were edged 15-14 in a second-game slugfest.

The teams combined for 29 runs on a whopping 31 hits in the second contest.

Five different Cougar hitters enjoyed multiple-hit performances. Reagan Solomon led the way by going 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs batted in, and three runs scored. Madi Jackson followed with three hits, including a homer. She knocked in three runs.

Alyssa Guymon, Michaela Kelly and Emma McMillan all finished with two hits each. Guymon drove in three and doubled. McMillan doubled and scored three runs. Brooke Doumer added a home run and Kelly had a double. Doumer drove in three runs and scored three times.

WNCC was held to only two hits in the first game by Iowa Western hurler Zoe Hicks. Hicks fanned eight in seven innings.

Jackson and McMillan accounted for the Cougars’ hits. McMillan doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Jackson and Guymon scored one run each.

WNCC, which dropped to 8-22 on the season, will return to action on Saturday at Trinidad State Junior College in key conference games.

Game 1

IWCC 204 110 0 – 8 9 2

WNCC 200 000 0 – 2 2 2

WP – Zoe Hicks. LP – Emma McMillan.

HR – IW (Michal Bilger, Tyla Lee).

2B – IW (Bilger, Alyssa Maldonado); WNCC (McMillan).

Game 2

IWCC 161 061 0 – 15 16 1

WNCC (8-22) 106 403 0 – 14 15 3

WP – Brieanna Brock. LP – Reagan Solomon.

HR – IW (Bilger, Tyla Lee, Allison O’Driscoll, Naomi Terrazas); WNCC (Brooke Doumer, Madi Jackson, Reagan Solomon).

2B – IW (Hicks 2, Lee); WNCC (Alyssa Guymon, Michaela Kelly, Emma McMillan).