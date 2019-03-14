WNCC softball falls to No. 3 Tyler

TYLER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team showed they can compete against top 10 ranked teams but in the end the No. 3-ranked Tyler Junior College Apaches claimed a doubleheader from the Cougars Wednesday in Tyler, Texas.

WNCC outhit Tyler in the first game 10-8 but fell 6-3 for the final score. The second game saw the Cougars drop a 7-3 contest to the Apaches.

The game was a meeting between former WNCC head coach Maria Winn-Ratliff, who is now the head coach at Tyler, and her former players Katelyn Groves, Cougar head coach, and assistant coaches Courtney Medina and Kelsey Bernhardt.

Last year when they two teams played, Tyler earned 8-2 and 10-0 wins. This year the games were much closer.

Cougars hung with Tyler in the first game. WNCC and Tyler were tied at one after WNCC scored a single run in the second inning on Michaela Kelly single that scored Hannah Baesler.

Tyler scored two in the third and a run each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth for their six runs.

WNCC added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Baesler singled home Lindsey Allie in the fifth, while Emma Glawson singled home Kelly after the sophomore led off the inning with a double.

WNCC had three players finish with multiple hits. Kelly led the way with a 3-for-3 game with a double. Glawson and Allie each had two hits in the contest.

Mickie Mills suffered the loss in the circle, going the distance in scattering eight hits, six runs and striking out two.

The second game saw Tyler jump out to a 7-0 lead with a single run in the first and three runs each in the third and sixth inning.

WNCC avoided the shutout with a big seventh inning. Abriana Ramirez and Bri George started the seventh with back-to-back singles. Glawson followed with a full-count home run to center field for a 3-run shot.

Tyler outhit WNCC 8-5. Glawson led the Cougars at the plate with two hits, including a home run. The freshman from Canada had three RBIs in the game.

Emma McMillan took the loss in the circle, going 5 2/3 innings in scattering eight hits and striking out five Tyler batters.

WNCC will wrap up the Spring Break trip Thursday when they take on Navarro College.

Game 1

WNCC 010 011 0 – 3 10 2

Tyler 102 111 x – 6 8 0

LP – Mickie Mills.

2B – Michaela Kelly.

Game 2

WNCC 000 000 3 – 3 5 1

Tyler 103 003 x – 7 8 0

LP – Emma McMillan.

HR – Emma Glawson.