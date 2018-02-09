WNCC softball falls to No. 7 Howard

BIG SPRINGS, Texas – A day after sweeping Frank Phillips College, the Western Nebraska Community College softball dropped a doubleheader to No. 7 Howard College on Thursday.

In the first game, Howard scored six, first-inning runs in registering the 11-0 win. The second game saw WNCC strike first, but Howard scored seven times in the fifth inning to get the 9-1 win.

The second games saw the Cougars pound out six hits. WNCC struck first on the scoreboard, plating a run in the third inning. Madi Jackson reached base on a 2-out double and scored on a Gabby Loya single.

Howard came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame and then added seven in the fifth for the win.

Jackson led the Cougar offense with two doubles. Loya, Alyssa Guymon, Brooke Doumer, and Reagan Solomon each had a single.

Solomon was tagged with the loss in the circle, giving up 11 hits. Solomon didn’t walk a batter while striking out four.

The first game saw Howard strike for six in the first to grab a 6-0 lead. Howard led 7-0 before the Cougars mounded a comeback in the third. WNCC loaded the bases with an one out, but couldn’t get a base a hit to score any runs.

Guymon had the only hit for the Cougars with a single in the third inning.

Emma McMillan took the loss, going four innings in allowing nine hits, walking two, and striking out three.

WNCC, 2-2, will be back in action for four games against Western Texas College Friday and Saturday.

First Game

WNCC 000 00 – 0 1 2

Howard 613 1x – 11 9 0

LP – Emma McMillan;

Second Game

WNCC (2-2) 001 00 – 1 6 2

Howard 002 07 – 9 11 1

LP – Reagan Solomon; 2B – Madi Jackson 2.