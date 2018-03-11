WNCC softball falls twice to Lamar

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team struggled in plating runs in dropping a conference doubleheader to Lamar Community College at a windy and cold Volunteer Field Saturday.

In the first game, WNCC and Lamar combined for 23 hits but six late Lamar runs helped the Lopes to the 9-4 win.

The second game started out tight, until Lamar scored 10 runs in the final two innings to capture the 13-3 win. WNCC drops to 5-11 overall and 2-8 in conference play, while Lamar moves to 9-1 in conference play.

Getting that clutch hits to score runs has haunted the Cougars in the four-game Lamar series. Just like Friday, WNCC had plenty of hits on Saturday, but left 11 on base in the first game including the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth.

Same in the game two. WNCC left six on base in scoring position in the second game, while only getting five hits.

The second game, however, was a close game through five innings. Lamar struck first with a run in the second, only to watch WNCC answer with a run in the bottom of the frame as Madi Jackson scored on a sacrifice fly by Emma McMillan.

WNCC took a 2-1 lead in the third as Michaela Kelly powered a shot to left field and into a stiff breeze blowing to right field.

Lamar came back to score two in the fifth to grab a 3-2 lead. The Cougars continued to show fight as they tied the game with a run in the bottom of the frame when Brooke Doumer singled home McMillan.

After that, Lamar plated six in the sixth and four in the seventh for the final score.

WNCC was led at the plate by five different players with a hit each. Kelly had the only extra base hit with a home run. Getting singles in the game were Doumer, Jackson, McMillan, and Reagan Solomon.

The first game was also a tight contest for a spell with Lamar holding a 3-2 lead after four innings. WNCC scored single runs in the second and fourth, while Lamar plated three in the second.

Lamar added insurance runs in the final three innings to push the lead to 9-2. The Cougars kept fighting in the seventh, scoring two runs on solo home runs by Michaela Kelly and Gabby Loya but it wasn’t enough.

WNCC pounded out 10 hits in the opener. Alyssa Guymon had three singles, while Kelly, Loya, and Reagan Solomon each had two hits. Loya had two RBIs with a home run in the contest.

WNCC will return to action next week when they head to Texas for a Spring Break trip. The Cougars open the trip on Monday against Tyler Junior College.

Game 1

Lamar 030 023 1 – 9 13 2

WNCC 010 100 2 – 4 10 6

LP – Reagan Solomon

2B – Reagan Solomon

HR – Michaela Kelly, Gabby Loya

Game 2

Lamar 010 026 4 – 13 14 0

WNCC 011 010 0 – 3 5 2

LP – Emma McMillan

HR – Michaela Kelly