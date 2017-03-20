WNCC softball falls twice to Trinidad on Sunday

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team fell twice to Trinidad State Junior College in Region IX conference action Sunday afternoon.

The first game saw Trinidad score five, fifth inning runs to capture the 9-5 win. The second game was all Trinidad in earning the 16-3 win.

WNCC will be back in action Thursday when they travel to face Iowa Western Community College in North Platte on Thursday before heading to Lamar Community College on Saturday.

The first game was a good contest as both teams were battling back and forth early on. WNCC plated two runs to open the contest and led 3-2 early in the game. WNCC’s two, first-inning runs came on two hits from the bats of Julia Suchan and Madi Jackson. Both scored, one on a base loaded walk and the other on an error.

Jasmine Wessel put the Cougars up 3-2 in the third on a solo home run.

Trinidad went ahead 4-3 and then stretched the lead to 9-3 before WNCC tried a comeback. Ana Apodaca started the seventh with a solo home run. Celyn Whitt and Jackson come through with singles. Wessel then ripped a two-out single to score one, but that was as close as the Cougars could come.

WNCC pounded out seven hits. Whitt and Wessel each had two hits. Whitt had a double with a run scored, while Wessel had a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored.

The second game was close for the early innings. Trinidad scored one in the first but saw WNCC plate one in the second to tie the game on four free passes.

The Trinidad offense keep excelling with a single run in the second and then opened the game with 10 runs in the third innings and other four in the fourth.

WNCC had single runs in the fourth and fifth frames but it wasn’t enough.

WNCC managed just four hits in the game. Doubles by Suchan and Emily Selby led the charge while Whitt and Jackson each had singles.

First Game

WNCC 201 000 2 – 5 7 0

Trinidad 112 050 x – 9 11 2

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Celyn Whitt; HR – Jasmine Wessel, Ana Apodaca.

Second Game

WNCC 010 11—3 4 0

Trinidad 11(10) 4x – 16 15 2

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Julia Suchan, Emily Selby.