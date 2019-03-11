WNCC softball goes 1-3 to open Spring Break trip

LUFKIN, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team started their Spring Break trip by going 1-3 against Angelina College over the weekend.

WNCC opened the trip on Saturday dropping two games 13-4 and 9-1. Sunday was a different story as the Cougars captured the first game in dramatic fashion 7-6 before falling in the nightcap 10-0.

The first game Sunday saw the Cougars scored first with a single run in the first and third innings. Angelina answered with two runs in the same innings for a 4-2. Cougars then scored four in the fourth inning to grab a 6-4 lead. Devon Rees started the inning with a single followed by a double by Bri George. Sam Davis then ripped a 2-run single to tie the game at 4-4. Tylar Davis followed with a single to score her twin sister for the lead. Tylar Davis later scored for the 6-4 lead.

WNCC added an important run in the fifth inning. WNCC loaded the bases and then George worked the pitcher for a walk to score what proofed to be the winning run.

WNCC outhit Angelina 11-10 with a pair of Cougars recording two hits. Rees and Mickie Mills each had two hits. Mills had two RBIs and a run scored. George and Emma Glawson each had a double, while Sam Davis had two RBIs.

Emma McMillan went the distance in collecting the win. McMillan scattered 10 hits and allowed six runs.

The second game saw Angelina pitcher McKenna Fryar allow just three hits and struck out 10 in four innings to get the win. Glawson had the only extra base hit with a double. Mills and Tylar Davis each had a single to round out WNCC’s hits.

Saturday’s games saw WNCC’s offense cold. In the first game on Saturday, the Cougars managed just four hits while Angelina pounded out 15. Angelina plated nine runs in the first two innings to take control and capture the win 13-4.

McMillan had the only extra base hit for the Cougars with a 2-run home run in the third inning. Rees also had a run-scoring single in the third, while Glawson had the other hit.

The second game saw Fryar toss a one-hitter against WNCC, striking out 15 and walking eight.

WNCC struck first in the game with a single run in the second inning as Tylar Davis singles in Rees. After that, Angelina scores four in the second to grab a 4-1 lead. Angelina adds a single run in the third and two runs each in the fourth and sixth for the 9-1 lead.

WNCC, 10-10, will be back in action Monday with a doubleheader against Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Sunday

Game 1

WNCC 101 410 0 – 7 11 1

Angelina 202 011 0 – 6 10 2

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Bri George, Emma Glawson.

Game 2

WNCC (10-10) 000 0 – 0 3 2

Angelina (11-5) 130 6 – 10 10 0

LP – Reagan Solomon.

2B – Emma Glawson.

Saturday

Game 1

WNCC 013 00 – 4 4 2

Angelina 360 05 – 13 15 2

LP – Emma Glawson.

HR – Emma McMillan.

Game 2

WNCC 010 000 – 1 1 3

Angelina 041 202 – 9 9 0

LP – Mickie Mills.