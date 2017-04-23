WNCC softball hosts NJC in final regular season game Sunday

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team realizes how important Sunday regular season final games are as they prepare for the Region IX playoffs.

The Cougars will host Northeastern Junior College at 2 p.m. at Volunteer Field in a conference doubleheader. If the Cougars win both games, they will clinch the No. 2 seed heading into the post-season, which means they will host a first-round contest.

Emily Selby, one of the seven sophomores that will be recognized, said they know what they needed to do to get the wins. The seven sophomores that will be recognized include Selby Cassie Jones, Jasmine Wessel, Lauren Oxford, Celyn Whitt, Payten Davies, and Ana Apodaca.

“All Region IX games are important in getting us to the regional tournament,” she said. “We have learned the hard way that we have to show up ready to compete each and every game, regardless of successes in previous games. If we come out and execute tomorrow[Sunday], I think we will really help us going into the region tournament.”

While the Cougars are focused on picking up wins, they also are playing Sunday’s game for another reason. Sunday’s game will honor the seven sophomores but the day’s festivities are also bringing awareness to diabetes for Diabetic Awareness Day.

WNCC has a history of having special recognition days in the past. This year is no exception.

“I think that it is awesome that we are using one of our home games as a platform to support a great cause,” Selby said. “We actually have a teammate that has diabetes and we have seen, first hand, the adversity that she faces because of it and the challenges she overcomes to be on the field. I think that supporting diabetes is especially meaningful to our team in that regard.”

Because of the Diabetic Awareness Day, the Cougars are auctioning off Sunday’s game uniforms on their softball Facebook page with all the proceeds from the auction going to the Life Change Connection organization, a local organization that was started by Neal Blomencamp to help individuals deal with diabetes. Individuals can big on the uniforms until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

With everything going on, the game is what is important. WNCC is 35-14 on the season and 19-9 in conference play. Lamar, who is in third in conference with a 20-10 conference mark, defeated Otero Junior College 9-1 and 10-0 on Saturday. Two wins on Sunday would give WNCC the No. 2 seed and host to Lamar Community College. There is an outside chance still that WNCC can get No. 1 seed if Trinidad loses four of their next six games when they travel to Otero on Sunday and host McCook Monday and Tuesday.

The Cougars have split their last two conference games to Otero and McCook. Selby said, that whatever happens, her two years at WNCC has been something that she will carry forever as a better person.

“My two years at WNCC have been very impactful on the person that I am today,” she said. “I knew coming into the program that we would be pushed past our comfort zones, but I also knew that I would leave a better player, and more importantly a better person. We have dealt with our fair share of adversity, but in overcoming it, we have learned that our capabilities far exceeded our expectations. I believe that being a “survivor” of Cougar softball translates into being a ‘thriver’ in life. I’m not exactly sure of what to expect as I transition into the next chapter of my life, but I am confident that all of us sophomores moving on from the program will thrive at whatever we do because of the lessons that we learned at WNCC.

Selby said her stay in Scottsbluff the last two years has been blessed.

“I would like to thank everybody from the parents, dorm parents, faculty, and Scottsbluff community members, for your unwavering support of our program,” she said. “We are truly blessed with a community that treats us like superstars and supports us like we are their own family. I hope that you continue to support WNCC athletics and continue to make positive impacts on players’ time here, because we truly are grateful!”