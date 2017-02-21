WNCC softball moves weekend games up to today, tomorrow

The WNCC softball team had to shuffle this weekend’s games to Tuesday and Wednesday because incoming inclement weather.

The Cougar softball team will travel to face Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tuesdayin a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. The Cougars will then travel to Norfolk to take on Northeast Community College on Wednesday beginning at noon.

The WNCC softball team is 5-1 on the season after opening the season Feb. 9-11 with six games in Texas against Frank Phillips and Western Texas College.

WNCC first home game will be March 8 when they host North Platte Community College at 3 p.m. at Volunteer Field.