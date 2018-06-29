WNCC softball players earn All-Nebraska JUCO honors

Western Nebraska Community College softball placed three players on the First Team of the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska JUCO team that was released over the weekend.

Sophomore Madi Jackson of Herriman, Utah, earned a spot on the team as an outfielder, while freshman Michaela Kelly of Castle Rock, Colorado, was a First Team third baseman and freshman Emma McMillan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was a First Team pitcher.

Jackson batted .421 for the Cougars a year ago with 58 runs scored and 39 RBIs. Kelly hit .383 and led the team with 14 home runs while finishing with 53 RBIs. McMillan finished the year at 14-19 with a 6.10 earned run average. McMillan also hit .391 with five home runs on the season.

WNCC had four other players earn honorable mention including sophomores Brooke Doumer and Alyssa Guymon, and freshmen Gabby Loya and Reagan Solomon.

McCook’s Alexis Moeaki, who batted .468 with 11 home runs and 76 RBIs was named the honorary captain of the all-Nebraska JUCO team.

Other members of the First Team included catcher Danica Schaefer of Central-Columbus, first baseman Savannah Robertson of Northeast Nebraska, McCook’s Emily Charchuck at second base, outfielder’s Jerusha Miner and Chanel Siebenthal of McCook, Southeast’s Jessica Lusk at designated hitter, Central-Columbus’ Jenna Robinson at utility player, and pitchers Alayna Allen of Northeast, Katelyn Keene of Central-Columbus, and Taya Thorpe of McCook.