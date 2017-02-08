WNCC softball ready to open the season this weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will usher in the Katelyn Groves coaching era when the defending Region IX champs open up the spring season Thursday when they face Frank Phillips College in Texas.

Groves, who played for the Cougars in 2009 and 2010 and was an assistant coach under Maria Winn-Ratliff, is anxious for this team to get started.

“I’m honestly just really anxious to get going,” Groves said. “I had the opportunity to coach as an associate head coach last year; Coach Winn did an amazing job in prepping me for this upcoming season and I look forward to getting out and seeing what Team 17 does.”

This is the 17th year for Cougar softball, starting in the 2000-01 season. Groves said Team 17, which is what she calls them, will be seeing some talented teams when they compete in Texas this weekend. WNCC will face Frank Phillips in a doubleheader on Thursday before taking on Western Texas in a four-game series Friday and Saturday. The games can be watched on the Gamechanger softball and baseball application.

Groves said while her team hasn’t really played any games yet they will be ready against Frank Phillips and Western Texas, who have already played games.

“Frank Phillips is a tough team that plays extremely hard, we have played them the last couple years on our first weekend out,” Groves said. “They will have played four games before we face them on Thursday. Western Texas College will have played 10 games. WTC is a scrappy team that swings the bat well.”

But, for her team though, Groves said the team just wants to get on a field where there is no snow in sight.

“This team is really excited to play this weekend and for season to start, but I think they are more excited to see a field without snow on it,” Groves said. “We’ve had the opportunity to go outside in Gering a couple times but haven’t been on a full field since November.”

Groves has been happy with the scrappiness her team has shown as well. A number of players have already stepped up during practice.

“This group continuously amazes me with their willingness to step outside of their comfort zones and do what is best for the team,” she said. “We have young ladies stepping up in pitching roles and some moving from the outfield to the infield to fill needs. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for more from them. The leadership on this team is also a huge positive – there is not just one young lady that continuously steps forward, it’s multiple at any given time and they each have one another’s backs.”

The Cougars, who went 53-13 a year ago, return six players who saw plenty of action. Returners include outfielders Cassie Jones of Longmont, Colorado, and Emily Selby of Colorado Springs, Colorado; infielders Celyn Whitt of Broomfield, Colorado, and Payten Davies of West Jordan, Utah; and catchers Jasmine Wessel of Thornton, Colorado, and Lauren Oxford of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cougars also have the services of sophomore transfer Ana Apodaca, an infielder from Denver.

The key to the team will be freshmen and leading the list are three that will be counted on for pitching duties. They include Ashley Thomas of Pueblo, Colorado, Sarah Linford of Bluffdale, Utah, and Demi Rose of Duncan, British Columbia.

“This pitching staff has seen a lot of adversity already but their willingness to step up and the support they have behind them is amazing,” Groves said. “It’s a young staff, three freshmen with a possibility to see a couple sophomores in the mix, but they are hungry and ready to go. The best thing about this staff is that they will lay it all out there and give everything they have to their teammates every time they get the ball.”

The rest of the freshmen will be counted on in different positions. They include Madi Jackson, a utility player from Herriman, Utah, infielder Julia Suchan of Calgary, Alberta, infielder Alyssa Guymon of Stansbury, Utah; along with Chelsea Gorman of Aurora, Colorado, and Christina Nelson of Denver.

With only 13 healthy bodies right know, Groves said this team needs to just play good fundamental ball.

“The key for Team 17 will be to have each other’s backs and to continue to grow the chemistry that they have already built – it’s imperative that they continue to get along,” Groves said. “We will also need solid defense, a strong effort in the pitching circle, timely hitting and aggressive base running.”

After this weekend, the Cougars will have a weekend off before hitting the road for games against Northeast (Nebraska) Community College and Iowa Western Community College Feb. 25-26. Groves said that right now, there is just one or two standouts, they all are standing out in different ways.

“At one point or another, they have all stood out – it’s hard for me, as a coach, to name individuals because they all deserve standout recognition in their own way. Sarah Linford and Madilyn Jackson are two young ladies from Utah that are truly embracing the ‘All In’ mantra of Cougar Softball. Both are stepping outside of their comfort zones and doing what needs to be done for their team — Sarah in a pitching role and Madi as an infielder.

“Emily Selby and Julia Suchan have been silent leaders who push those around them with their constant all-out effort. Our two sophomore catchers (Jasmine Wessel and Lauren Oxford) have been crucial in the development of our young pitching staff and continue to push themselves and their pitchers to be better.”

That is why, this team could be dangerous because, like Groves said, they are willing to do anything. And, on the field, Groves said they have the ability to play small ball or hit for power. Anything is possible this season for this team of Cougars.

“This team will have a little bit of everything,” she said. “We will look to play the game intelligently, which means we will play small ball when necessary and show power when needed.”