WNCC softball schedule changes

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team switched up their games this weekend.

Wednesday’s scheduled home games against Northeastern Junior College has been moved to Sterling, Colorado. First pitch for the contest is now slated for 12 noon for the doubleheader.

This weekend’s home games with Trinidad State Junior College have been moved up to Friday and Saturday at Volunteer Field. Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. while Saturday’s twin bill will begin at 11 a.m.

Both doubleheaders will be live-streamed on the WNCC Athletics’ The Cube video page.