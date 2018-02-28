class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293811 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

WNCC softball schedule changes

BY WNCC Media Relations | February 28, 2018
WNCC softball schedule changes
(Photo courtesy of WNCC)

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team switched up their games this weekend.

Wednesday’s scheduled home games against Northeastern Junior College has been moved to Sterling, Colorado. First pitch for the contest is now slated for 12 noon for the doubleheader.

This weekend’s home games with Trinidad State Junior College have been moved up to Friday and Saturday at Volunteer Field. Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. while Saturday’s twin bill will begin at 11 a.m.

Both doubleheaders will be live-streamed on the WNCC Athletics’ The Cube video page.

