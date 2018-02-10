WNCC softball splits against Western Texas

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Western Texas College on Friday in Synder, Texas.

In the opener, Michaela Kelly gets a home run, but Western Texas scored five times in the fourth to get the 9-4 win.

The second game saw the Cougars score five runs in the sixth and seventh inning to register the 6-5 win.

The two squads will be back at it again on Saturday for another doubleheader.

Both contests were battles. The second game was a back-and-forth contest. WNCC struck first with a run in the second as Hannah Schaefer singled in Madi Jackson.

Western Texas came back, scoring twice in the second and once in the fourth to grab a 3-1 lead. WNCC plated three in the sixth on three hits. Michaela Kelly led off with a double and scored on a Schaefer sacrifice fly. Reagon Solomon followed with a 2-out double to score Gabby Loya and Jackson to put the Cougars on top 4-3.

Western Texas fought back with two in the home half of the sixth for a 5-4 lead.

Facing it’s final at bat, WNCC responded with two runs to take the lead and all the offense came with two outs. Loya and Jackson had back-to-back 2-out doubles. Emma McMillan scored two with a hard-hit that was misplayed by the shortstop to put WNCC on top 6-5.

Solomon shuts down the Westerners in the seventh getting two ground ball outs before getting a fly ball to right field for the final out.

WNCC pounded out seven hits with four doubles. Kelly and Jackson each had two hits, including a double. Jackson scored three runs in the game. Loya also had a double with two runs scored.

Solomon picked up the pitching win, going the distance in scattering six hits, while striking out six in the win.

The Cougars struck first in the opener, plating a run in the second before getting three runs in the third. The big hit in the third was a Kelly 2-run home run. WNCC led 4-0 after 3 ½ innings.

Western Texas came back with two runs each in the third and fifth and a big five runs in the fourth for the 9-4 victory.

WNCC outhit Western Texas 6-5. Kelly had a home run in the contest while McMillan and Loya each had a double.

McMillan took the loss in the circle, scattering five hits while striking out three.

First Game

WNCC 013 000 0 – 4 6 4

Western Texas 002 520 0 – 9 5 1

LP – Emma McMillan; 2B – Gabby Loya, Emma McMillan; HR – Michaela Kelly.

Second Game

WNCC 010 003 2 – 6 7 2

W. Texas 020 102 0 – 5 6 2

WP – Reagan Solomon; 2B – Madi Jackson, Michaela Kelly, Gabby Loya, Reagan Solomon.