WNCC softball splits games with Trinidad State

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team battled Trinidad State Junior College to the end, but ended up splitting a Region IX conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Volunteer Field.

In the opener, WNCC pounded out 11 hits including a home run from Michaela Kelly in registering the run-ruled 10-2 win. The second game saw Trinidad score six early runs before holding off a furious WNCC rally to earn the split 7-6.

WNCC started the first game just like they ended Friday’s second game where they won 2-0, playing strong defense and getting timely hits.

WNCC scored one in the first as Madi Jackson tripled and scored on a Kelly single.

The Cougars added two more in the third. Jackson doubled and scored on a 2-run home run by Kelly for the 3-0 lead.

WNCC wasn’t finished as they added a single run in the fourth as Hannah Schaefer singled home Alyssa Guymon for the 4-0 lead. Trinidad sliced the lead in have on a 2-run home run in the sixth.

WNCC put the game away in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six times on five hits. Marlee Grant led off the inning by getting hit by the pitch. Abi Ramirez followed with a single. Guymon then doubled to score two runs.

Kelly followed with a single to score two more runs to make the score 8-2. With the bases juiced, Gabby Loya ended the game with a 2-run, walk-off double that scored Emma McMillan and Kelly for the game-ending runs.

Offensively, the Cougars had plenty of contributions at the plate. Kelly led the charge with three hits, including a home run. The freshman also had five RBIs and two runs scored.

Jackson and McMillan each had two hits. Jackson had a double and triple, while scoring three runs.

Alyssa Guymon finished with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Gabby Loya also had a double with two RBIs.

McMillan picked up the win in the circle, allowing five hits and two runs. McMillan struck out seven and walked just one.

The second game saw WNCC outhit Trinidad 14-13. Trinidad, however, scored early and led 6-2 at one point.

WNCC kept the fight as they scored in five of the seven innings, slicing the lead to 6-4 at one time after five innings.

WNCC’s run production started in the second when Reagan Solomon doubled in McMillan to slice the lead in half at 2-1.

Trinidad went up 6-1 before WNCC started the comeback. The Cougars scored on in the third as McMillan had a 2-out single that scored Kelly.

The fourth inning saw Solomon rip a solo home run to left field to cut the lead in half at 6-3. WNCC made it 6-4 in the fifth as Doumer singled in Kelly.

Trinidad added an insurance run in the sixth, which proved to be the winning run. WNCC added two in the sixth to make it 7-6. Jackson had the big hit, scoring Guymon with a double.

WNCC had a chance in the seventh to win the game. McMillan and Doumer led off with back-to-back singles, but WNCC couldn’t get a hit to get in the tying or winning runs.

WNCC was led at the plate by McMillan, who had three singles with a run scored and RBI. Five other players also finished with two hits each. Reagan Solomon had a double, home run, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Also collecting two hits were Guymon with a double and a run scored; Jackson with two doubles and a RBI, Kelly with two doubles and two runs scored; and Brooke Doumer with two singles and a RBI.

WNCC will be back in action Tuesday when they host North Platte Community College.

Game 1

Trinidad 000 002 – 2 5 0

WNCC 102 106 – 10 11 0

WP – Emma McMillan

2B – Alyssa Guymon, Madi Jackson, Gabby Loya

3B – Madi Jackson

HR – Michaela Kelly

Game 2

Trinidad 114 001 0 – 713 1

WNCC 011 112 0 – 6 14 0

LP – Reagan Solomon

2B – Alyssa Guymon, Madi Jackson 2, Michaela Kelly 2, Reagan Solomon

HR – Reagan Solomon