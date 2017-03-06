WNCC softball splits in final day of tourney

CONCORDIA, Kan. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team finished off the Cloud County tournament by splitting a pair of contests on Sunday.

In the first contest, the Cougars came back to register a 6-3 win over Southeast Community College. The second game saw the Cougars fall to Division II No. 18 ranked Iowa Central Community College 11-6.

The Cougars finished the Cloud County Tournament with a 3-2 record. WNCC will be back in action Wednesdayas they host North Platte Community College at 3 and 5 p.m. at Volunteer Field.

WNCC coach Katelyn Groves said she saw some positives from this weekend and things the need to work on as the meat of their schedule comes up.

“This weekend we saw some kids step up in big ways,” Groves said. “Emily Selby was fantastic at the plate all weekend and Jasmine Wessel played extremely tough at shortstop on Sunday. As a team, we have some things to work on this week. We have to do the little things right, take pride in the opportunity to put a uniform on each week, and work hard for each other.”

Southeast struck first in the opening game, grabbing a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Cougar bats came alive after that, scoring twice in the fourth and fifth for a 4-3 lead.

The comeback started in the fourth when Madi Jackson doubled followed by a Jasmine Wessel single. Lauren Oxford then walked to load the bases. Emily Selby and Alyssa Guymon each had a sacrifice fly to score two runs.

The fifth saw WNCC score twice on three singles for a 4-3 lead. WNCC added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

WNCC finished the game with nine hits. Jackson led the way with a 3-for-4 contest. Jackson had a double with three runs scored. Emily Selby also had a double and finished with two RBIs.

The Cougars had three stolen bases, one each from Cassie Jones, Julia Suchan, and Celyn Whitt.

Ashley Thomas picked up the win in the circle. Thomas went seven innings in scattering six hits and allowing just two earned runs. Thomas struck out five while facing just 31 batters.

The second game against Iowa Central was close. WNCC fought back from a 7-1 deficit after two innings to come within 7-6. WNCC’s tenacity to fight back showed as they scored runs in five straight innings, the second to sixth innings.

The sixth was the big inning where the Cougars scored twice on four singles, including run-scoring hits by Wessel and Oxford. WNCC, however, left the bases loaded to end the inning.

The Cougars finished the game with 12 hits, all singles except for a double by Selby. Selby and Cassie Jones each had three hits in the contest. Selby had two RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base. Jones had three singles with a run scored and RBI.

Wessel and Oxford finished the game with two singles. The two sophomores also had a run scored and a RBI.

First Game

WNCC 000 221 1 – 6 9 2

Southeast 201 000 0 – 3 6 4

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby, Madi Jackson.

Second Game

WNCC 011 112 0 – 8 12 1

Iowa Central 340 040 x – 11 13 1

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby.