WNCC softball splits with N. Oklahoma-Enid

ENID, Okla. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Northern Oklahoma-Enid on Friday in Enid, Oklahoma.

The first game saw NOC-Enid score five times in the first inning to register the 6-3 win. The second contest saw Devon Rees knock in four with a home run and double in registering the 13-6 win.

The second game was an offensive explosion for the Cougars as they registered 14 hits, including six going for extra base hits. Rees had the hot bat, finishing with four RBIs, scoring three times with a home run and double. Kelly, Hogan, Lindsey Allie, Sam Davis, and Tylar Davis all had two hits as well.

Kelly finished with two doubles with two RBIs and two runs scored. Allie had two singles with two RBIs and two runs scored.

WNCC scored runs in the first five innings, opening with a 8-0 lead after 2 ½ innings. Kelly scored two with a double to centerfield as WNCC led 3-0.

The Cougars added four more in the second inning. Rees had the big hit with a 2-run home run while Hogan had a run-scoring double.

WNCC added a single run in the on a Allie run-scoring single.

WNCC added another run in the fourth before plating four in the fifth for a 13-3 lead. WNCC scored the four runs in the fifth on five hits. Allie started the scoring with a run-scoring single that scored Tylar Davis. Rees then doubled in Allie and Hogan for a 12-3 lead. Sam Davis then singled in Rees.

NOC-Enid added three in the bottom of the fifth, but that was it as Mills shut down the home team.

Mickie Mills picked up the win, going seven innings in scattering six hits and allowing three runs. Mills struck out four and walked just one.

The opening game saw WNCC outhit NOC-Enid 6-5 but it was the five, first-inning runs that was all NOC needed for the win.

WNCC was led at the plate by Kelly and McMillan each with two hits. Kelly had a double. Emma Glawson had a double.

McMillan took the loss, going all four innings in scattering five hits and allowing six runs. McMillan struck out three.

WNCC scored one in the first to take a 1-0 lead on a Kelly double that scored Emma Flynn. NOC came right back with five in the bottom of the frame for a 5-1 lead.

The Cougars cut the deficit to 5-3 with two in the fourth as McMillan singled. Glawson then doubled home Allie and Tylar Davis. That was all the scoring WNCC did.

WNCC will be back in action Saturday when they face Highland Community College of Kansas in Enid, Colorado.

Game 1

WNCC 100 200 0 – 3 6 0

NOC-Enid 500 001 x – 6 5 1

LP – Emma McMillan

2B – Emma Glawson, Michaela Kelly

Game 2

WNCC (5-5) 341 140 0 – 13 14 6

NOC-Enid 003 030 0 – 6 6 4

WP – Mickie Mills

2B – Hannah Baesler, Sidnee Hogan, Michaela Kelly 2, Devon Rees

HR – Devon Rees