WNCC softball splits with Navarro

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Navarro College to wrap up the Texas Spring Break trip.

The Cougars pounded out 13 hits in registering a 10-4 win over Navarro in the first game. The second game saw Navarro score early to get the second game win.

Emma McMillan tossed a complete game allowing just three hits and four runs, She struck out one while tossing 109 pitches.

But, it took the offense a while to get warmed up. WNCC fell behind early in the opening game 2-0 before taking control with a seven run fourth inning.

The seventh inning started with Michaela Kelly and Brooke Doumer getting singles.

With two outs, McMillan walked and then Marlee Grant came through with a run-scoring single. Alyssa Guymon and Madi Jackson followed with singles. Gabby Loya then came up with the big hit, a 2-out double that scored three runs for a 6-2 lead. WNCC led 7-2.

WNCC added two more runs in the fifth. Guymon started the inning with a 2-out double and scored on a Jackson triple. Jackson came around to score on a Loya single for the 9-2 lead.

WNCC tallied 13 hits in the win. Guymon led the team with a 4-for-5 plate appearance which included a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Jackson had three hits including two runs scored and a RBI.

Also collecting two hits were Grant and Loya. Loya had a double with four RBIs and a run scored, while Grant had a double, two runs scored, and a RBI.

While the offense was hot in the first game, the second game was a different story. WNCC finished with just four hits and one run.

Navarro scored twice in the third and four times in the sixth for a 6-0 lead.

WNCC avoided the shutout with a single run in the seventh.

McMillan led the Cougars at the plate with two singles. Loya and Kelly each had a single in the game.

Reagan Solomon suffered the loss, going 5 2/3 innings in scattering six hits and six runs while striking out three.

WNCC will be back in action Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in a conference doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

Game 1

WNCC 000 720 1 – 10 13 2

Navarro 101 020 0 – 4 3 0

WP – Emma McMillan

2B – Marlee Grant, Alyssa Guymon, Gabby Loya

3B – Madi Jackson

Game 2

WNCC 000 000 1 – 1 4 3

Navarro 002 004 x – 6 7 2

LP – Reagan Solomon