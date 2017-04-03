WNCC softball splits with Trinidad

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team plated 24 runs and hit five home runs in earning a split with Trinidad State Junior College Sunday in a Region IX conference doubleheader at Volunteer Field.

The opener saw WNCC and Trinidad combine for 26 runs and 28 hits as the Trojans earned a 14-12 win. The second game saw the Cougars bust open in the fifth with eight runs, including three 2-run home runs from Jasmine Wessel, Emily Selby and Payten Davies in earning the 12-4 five-inning win.

The Cougars, 7-7 in conference and 21-11 overall, will be back in action Monday when they face Lamar Community College in a conference doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Volunteer Field.

WNCC head coach Katelyn Groves was pleased with the teams fight to come back in both games.

“Game one we played hard. Trinidad found a way to get timely hits when they needed them,” Groves said. “We need to be better at not allowing walks in some situations. Game two our offense came alive and we did what we needed one through nine of the lineup to win a ball game. I am proud of the fight and we need to fight and play hard with fire.”

Both games the Cougar ladies fought hard. The second game, saw WNCC take a 4-1 lead after three only to give up a three spot to Trinidad in the fourth to tie the game. The bottom of the fifth was a slugfest for the Cougars as they scored eight times on seven hits to get the run-ruled win.

The fifth inning started as Julia Suchan doubled. Wessel then belted a 2-run shot to put WNCC up 6-4. Lauren Oxford then walked followed by a no-doubt 2-run home run by Emily Selby to put the Cougars up 8-4.

With two outs, Cassie Jones is plunked by a pitch. Payten Davies then delivered the third home run of the inning, a 2-run bomb to center field to put the Cougars up 10-4. WNCC wasn’t finished. Celyn Whitt singled followed by Suchan earning a walk. Madi Jackson followed with a run-scoring single and then Wessel ended the game with a double that hit the fence for the 12th and final run.

Wessel paced the Cougars with a 4-for-4 game with a double, home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Suchan, Jackson, and Selby each had two hits each. Suchan as two doubles with two runs scored, while Jackson had a triple, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Selby finished with a double, home run, three RBIs, and a run scored.

Ashley Thomas picked up the win, tossing five innings while allowing just six hits, striking out two and walking four.

The first game was a wild one as both teams brought the offense. The two teams had 28 hits and they combined for seven doubles. Trinidad had three doubles and tallied 14 singles in the win. WNCC was a little more explosive. Of their 11 hits, they had four doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

WNCC trailed 4-1, but came back with seven runs in the fourth to take an 8-4 lead. The Cougar’s seven runs came with two outs as Oxford started things with a single followed by a double by Selby. After Alyssa Guymon walked to load the bases, Jones and Davies each walked to force in a run. With the bases still juiced, Whitt belted a double that came within inches of going out of the ball park to plate three runs for a 6-4 lead. WNCC finishes off the scoring on a Jackson double for the 8-4 lead.

WNCC couldn’t hold the lead as Trinidad scored four times in the fifth and sixth to take a 12-8 lead. WNCC tied the game in the sixth with four runs. Whitt started things with a triple. Wessel followed with a double to score two runs and then Oxford belted a 2-run home run to tie the game.

Trinidad scored twice in the seventh to go up 14-12 and then held on for the win.

WNCC had four players with two hits each. Wessel, Whitt, Oxford, and Alyssa Guymon had two hits. Wessel had a double, home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored, while Oxford had a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Whitt had a double, triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored, while Guymon had two singles and a run scored.

First Game

Trinidad 002 244 2 – 14 17 0

WNCC 010 704 0 – 12 11 2

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby, Jasmine Wessel, Madi Jackson, Celyn Whitt; 3B – Celyn Whitt; HR – Jasmine Wessel, Lauren Oxford

Second Game

Trinidad 100 30 – 4 6 0

WNCC 202 08 – 12 14 2

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby, Jasmine Wessel, Julia Suchan 2, Lauren Oxford; 3B – Madi Jackson; HR – Emily Selby, Jasmine Wessel, Payten Davies.