WNCC softball splits with Trinidad

TRINIDAD – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a Region IX conference doubleheader with Trinidad State Junior College Saturday afternoon in Trinidad, Colorado.

The first game saw Trinidad score eight late runs to earn the 13-8 victory. WNCC rebounded with power in the second game as Lauren Oxford finishing with five RBIs in running to the 18-7 win.

Both squads will be back in action Sunday for another doubleheader.

The second game was definitely an offensive show for the Cougars, pounding out 16 hits and scoring 18 runs. And most of the hits were timely singles. WNCC finished the game with four doubles and home runs by Jasmine Wessel and Lauren Oxford.

WNCC started the contest off on the right foot, plating four runs each in the first and second innings. WNCC scores four in the first on just two singles by Madi Jackson and Alyssa Guymon.

WNCC went up 11-3 in the fourth. Wessel led off with a solo home run followed by a single by Emily Selby and then a run-scoring single by Celyn Whitt.

Trinidad cut the lead to to 11-7, but the Cougars put the game away with a single run in the fifth and six in the sixth. Ana Apodaca started the hit parade in the sixth with a one-out double followed by a single by Payten Davies. Julie Suchan and Jackson each had run-scoring doubles followed by a 2-run double Wessel. Oxford follows with a 2-run home run to left field.

Oxford and Jackson each had three hits in the win. Oxford had a double, home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Jackson had a double, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Three players finished with two hits each. They were Whitt, Suchan, and Wessel. Whitt had two RBIs and a run scored, Suchan had three runs scored and a RBI, and Wessel had a double, home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Cougars added four more in the second on three hits, including a 3-run double by Jackson and a run-scoring single by Oxford.

The first game saw WNCC grab a 6-2 lead after 2 ½ innings behind seven singles and a double. Lauren Oxford ripped a double to score one to put WNCC up 5-2.

Trinidad came back with three in the bottom of the third only to watch WNCC go up 8-5 with single runs in the fourth and fifth. The fourth saw Jackson single home Whitt and the fifth saw Selby lead off with a solo home run.

After that the Trojan bats came alive by scoring four in the fifth and sixth innings to steal the win.

WNCC pounded out 14 hits in the contest. Jackson had a three-hit game with two RBIs and a run scored. Collecting two hits each were Whitt, Suchan, Selby, Guymon, and Apodaca.

Selby had a home run with two RBIs. Suchan, Whitt, Guymon and Oxford each had a double.

First Game

WNCC 006 110 0 – 8 14 2

Trinidad 203 044 x – 13 15 5

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Julia Suchan, Ceyln Whitt, Alyssa Guymon, Lauren Oxford.

HR – Emily Selby.

Second Game

WNCC 440 316 x — 18 16 2

Trinidad 201 400 x – 7 11 4

WP – Sarah Linford; 2B – Jasmine Wessel, Madi Jackson, Ana Apodaca, Lauren Oxford; HR – Jasmine Wessel, Lauren Oxford.