WNCC softball sweeps Lamar on Monday

Celyn Whitt had a walk-off grand slam in game one and Ashley Thomas pitched a two-hit shutout in game two in giving the Western Nebraska Community College softball team a sweep over Lamar Community College in Region IX conference action Monday at Volunteer Field.

The first game saw the Cougars score four runs in the seventh to power past Lamar 11-9 on Whitt’s grand slam. The second game saw WNCC dominate from start to finish to record the 13-0 win.

The wins move WNCC to 9-7 in conference play and 23-12 overall. Lamar drops to 10-6 in conference and 17-18 overall.

The Cougars will return to action Wednesday when they host McCook Community College in a conference doubleheader at 1 p.m.

Whitt, who had just one hit in the first game – the grand slam, said the team played well as a unit to get the sweep.

“Today we really came together for both games. We had timely hits at the plate,” Whitt said. “The first game was very exciting ad we took the momentum from the first game and kept it rolling to the shut out in the second game.”

WNCC, in the four games on Sunday and Monday showed they can score runs. WNCC scored 24 runs in a split with Trinidad on Sunday and then plated 23 runs in the two wins on Monday.

Whitt said this team can be exciting to watch.

“We have a really good group of girls,” she said. “We have overcome a lot of adversity this year and I’m excited to see what the end of this season has in store for us.”

The first game saw Lamar start quick, jumping out to a 6-1 lead. It was the bottom of the third that saw the Cougars start heating up offensively, scoring four times to cut the lead to 6-5. The big hit in the third was a 3-run double by Emily Selby.

Lamar came back to go up 7-5 with a run in the fourth, but the Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the frame to tie up the contest. Jasmine Wessel had a run-scoring single and Lauren Oxford scores on a line drive sacrifice.

Lamar plated two runs in the sixth to grab the 9-7 lead. The seventh was do or die for the Cougars. WNCC loaded the bases on a single by Selby and walks by Oxford and Alyssa Guymon. With two outs, Whitt stepped to the plate and sent the third pitch deep to left center that carried over the fence for the game winner.

WNCC had 11 hits in the contest. Jackson led the way with three singles along with a RBI. Wessel and Selby each finished with two hits. Wessel had a run scored and RBI, while Selby had a double, three RBIs, and a run scored.

Thomas picked up the win in the circle, giving up 15 hits and nine runs of which only four were earned. Thomas struck out two and walked just two.

Thomas was even more sizzling in game two. Thomas tossed the five-inning shutout in allowing just two hits while striking out two and not walking a batter.

Offensively, WNCC punched out 14 hits with four doubles. Jackson and Julia Suchan each had three hits in the game. Suchan had three runs scored and two RBIs, while Jackson had a double, three RBIs, and a run scored.

Whitt, Wessel, and Cassie Jones each had two hits. Wessel had two doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored, while Whitt had a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Jones had two bunt singles and two runs scored.

WNCC scored early and often, plating three runs in the first and second for a 6-0 lead. WNCC doubled the score with a six-run third inning which included three doubles. Whitt had a 3-run double followed by Jackson and Wessel each getting a run-scoring double.

Monday’s Games

First Game

Lamar 141 102 0 – 9 15 3

WNCC 014 200 4 – 11 11 3

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby; HR – Celyn Whitt.

Second Game

Lamar 000 00 – 0 2 1

WNCC 336 1x – 13 14 0

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Jasmine Wessel 2, Madi Jackson, Celyn Whitt.