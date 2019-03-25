WNCC softball sweeps Lamar on Sunday

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team took 3 of 4 from Lamar Community College over the weekend, including taking a doubleheader on Sunday from the Lopes in conference action.

WNCC received a complete-game pitching performance from Emma McMillan in the first game as the sophomore allowed just three hits in helping the Cougars to the 8-1 win.

The second game saw the Cougars pound out 14 hits and score in five of the seven innings in recording the 14-5 win.

The first game saw WNCC score four, first-inning runs and rode the strong-arm pitching of McMillan for the win.

Michaela Kelly got the offense started quickly with a 2-run home run. WNCC added two more runs as Hannah Baesler and Sam Davis each had run scoring singles.

The Cougars added three more in the fifth on three hits. Emma Glawson started the frame with a solo home run. WNCC scored two more for the 7-0 lead.

WNCC finished with 10 hits in the contest with four players getting two hits each. Kelly and Baesler each had two hits with two RBIs. Kelly added a home run. George had two hits, both doubles. She also had two runs scored and a RBI. Sam Davis had two hits with a RBI.

Glawson had a home run in the contest while Mickie Mills had two runs scored and a stolen base.

WNCC continued its offense in the second game with 14 hits with just three extra base hits. Mills and McMillan led the way with three hits each. Mills had a home run, double, three runs scored and three RBIs, while McMillan had a triple with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Collecting two hits each were Abriana Ramirez, Kelly, and Baesler. Ramirez had two runs scored and two RBIs, while Baesler had two RBIs.

WNCC scored one in the first before falling behind 3-1 after the Lopes answered with three runs. The Cougars tied the game with two in the second on just one hit.

Lamar went back in front 4-3 with a run in the fourth. WNCC unloaded the offense after that, scoring 11 runs over the next three innings. WNCC scored four in the fifth on four hits. WNCC added two runs in the sixth on run-scoring singles by Ramirez and Kelly for a 9-5 lead.

The Cougars opened the game with a five spot in the seventh. The big hits in the frame were a 2-run triple by McMillan and a 3-run home run by Mills.

Glawson picked up the win, going five innings in scattering seven hits and allowing two runs. Glawson struck out two and walked one.

WNCC, who evened their record at 15-15 and went to 7-3 in conference, will travel to LaJunta, Colorado, on Saturday to face Otero Junior College in a key conference doubleheader. Otero enters the game ranked 15th in the nation.

Game 1

WNCC 400 030 1 – 8 10 2

Lamar 000 001 0 – 1 3 2

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Bri George 2.

HR – Emma Glawson, Michaela Kelly.

Game 2

WNCC 120 042 5 – 14 14 3

Lamar 300 110 0 – 5 11 4

WP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Mickie Mills.

3B – Emma McMillan.

HR – Mickie Mills.