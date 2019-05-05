WNCC softball sweeps McCook, hosts regionals next week

Michaela Kelly and Bri George each hit grand slams and the Western Nebraska Community College softball team took a doubleheader from McCook Community College on Saturday.

The first game was the completion of an Easter Sunday suspended game because of rain. When it was resumed Saturday with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Kelly delivered a grand slam to help the Cougars to the 10-4 win.

The second game saw McCook jump on top 3-1 before the Cougars put together a big innings in the fifth and sixth, thanks to a George grand slam for the 9-4 win.

Lindsey Allie, who had some big hits and some crucial defensive plays, said the team played as a team.

“I had two team wins and we had people come up clutch in key situations,” the freshman second baseman said.

WNCC finished conference with a 24-6 record as they get set to host the Region IX tournament Thursday through Saturday. WNCC enters the regional tournament on a nine-game winning streak and a 32-18 record.

The Cougars open regional tournament action on Thursday at 11 a.m. against McCook at Volunteer Field. The other first round game will pit Otero against Trinidad.

Allie said they just need to stay focused and be prepared mentally when the regional tournament comes around on Thursday.

“We have to go into it with the mindset for sure,” Allie said. “We have to have the mentality of passing the bat and everyone doing their job and we will come out with a team win. I am excited for next week.”

The first game was a continuation of the suspended game. WNCC had the bases loaded with one out when things were called because of rain two weeks ago. When play resumed, Abriana Ramirez singled to score Tylar Davis to tie the game. Kelly then delivered the blow that changed the game with a grand slam for the 8-4 lead.

WNCC added two more runs in the sixth. Lindsey Allie led off with a triple and scored on a Mickie Mills bunt single. Mills came around to score on a George double.

WNCC finished with nine hits. Mickie Mills and Kelly led the way with two hits each. Mills had two runs scored with a RBI, while Kelly had a home run and five RBIs. McMillan had a double with a RBI and run scored, while Allie had a triple and two runs scored.

McMillan went the distance in the game, allowing four hits and four runs. McMillan struck out five.

After taking the first game, the second game was tight for four innings. McCook held a 3-1 lead before WNCC opened the offence with five runs in the fifth. The fifth started with three straight singles by Mickie Mills, Ramirez, and Kelly. George then took a full-count and sent a pitch high and deep over the centerfield fence for the 5-3 lead.

WNCC wasn’t finished as the twins Tylar and Sam Davis had back-to-back singles and Tylar Davis scored to make it 6-3.

McCook scored one in the sixth, but WNCC answered with three in the bottom of the frame. Kelly started off with a solo home run and then Sam Davis scored two with a single for the 9-4 lead.

WNCC outhit McCook 13-10 in the contest. Glawson led the attack with three hits including a double. Kelly, George, and Sam Davis each had two hits. Kelly had a home run with three runs scored and a home run, while George had five RBIs with two runs scored and a home run.

Sam Davis had two RBIs with her two hits.

McMillan picked up the win in relieve of Glawson, tossing 5 2/3 innings in scattering four hits, allowing one run and striking out four. Glawson went 1 1/3 innings in allowing three runs and six hits.

Game 1

McCook 002 200 0 – 4 4 2

WNCC 001 702 x – 10 9 4

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Bri George. Emma McMillan.

3B – Lindsey Allie.

HR – Michaela Kelly.

Game 2

McCook 210 001 0 – 4 10 3

WNCC 100 053 x – 9 13 2

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Hannah Baesler, Emma Glawson.

HR – Bri George, Micheala Kelly.