WNCC softball sweeps McCook

It took a couple innings, but the Western Nebraska Community College softball team’s offense picked up late in the first game and continued in the second in capturing a Region IX conference doubleheader from McCook Community College Wednesday evening at Volunteer Field.

WNCC scored eight, sixth-inning runs to stop McCook 10-2. The second game saw Jasmine Wessel finish with a double, home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored in leading the Cougars to the 13-5, five-inning win.

Emily Selby, who had a 2-run home run in the first game, said they played well after they adjusted in the opening game.

“Overall, we played pretty well. In the first game, we just needed to make adjustments sooner instead of waiting until the 6th inning to wake up the bats,” the sophomore outfielder said. “We played really well in the second game and found ways to string hits together. Ashley [Thomas] pitched really well and our defense was pretty sound all day so that helped maintain our momentum in each game.”

Once the offense woke up, the Cougars combined for 23 runs and 23 hits in the two games. And, in both games, the team had plenty of doubles, while popping in a couple triples and home runs as well.

Selby, who had xx RBIs for the doubleheader, said it wasn’t just the offense that started to click late, but the defense made some big plays when they needed.

“Everybody contributed both offensively and defensively,” she said. “Our whole lineup has been clicking lately and finding ways to get things done at the plate which has been huge in our recent successes.”

The first game was a close game for all but the bottom of the sixth. McCook scored one in the first only to watch WNCC score two in the bottom of the frame as Julia Suchan doubles and scores on a Madi Jackson triple.

The score stayed that way until the sixth when McCook’s Angelica Evans tied the game with a solo home run.

WNCC responded in the bottom of the sixth with eight runs on eight hits. Jackson started things with a single and scored on a Lauren Oxford double. Selby followed with a 2-run home run for the 6-2 lead.

WNCC wasn’t through, scoring four more times in the frame on singles by Alyssa Guymon and Cassie Jones and then three straight doubles from Payten Davies with a 2-run shot, Celyn Whitt a one run shot, and Suchan ending the game with the double that scored the game-ending run.

WNCC managed 12 hits in the contest. Suchan, Jackson, Oxford, and Jones all had two hits. Suchan finished with two doubles with a run scored and RBI, while Jackson had a triple, two runs scored, and a RBI. Oxford had a double with an RBI, while Jones had two singles and a stolen base.

Thomas picked up the win in the circle, allowing just four hits while striking out six.

The Cougars controlled the second game from the beginning, plating two in the first and then putting across seven runs in the second frame for a 9-0 lead. The seven runs were scored on five hits, including a double by Whitt and a 2-run double by Wessel.

WNCC added two more runs in the third before scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth. The third inning saw Selby rip a 2-run triple. Davies started the fourth with a double and scored on a ground ball. Wessell ended the game in the fifth with a lead-off home run for the run rule.

WNCC pounded out 11 hits in the game. While Wessel had the hot bat in the second game, Suchan, Oxford and Selby all finished with two hits each. Suchan and Oxford each had two RBIs and two runs scored, while Selby had a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Thomas picked up the win allowing five hits while striking out four.

WNCC, 25-12, will be back in action for a four-game series with Otero Junior College this weekend. Selby said the four games are important and they need to do the fundamental things to get victories.

“We’re really excited to finally face Otero this weekend. We have been hitting really well in our past few home series and we need to keep the bats hot,” she said. “We need to focus on making adjustments early in the games because we typically play our best when we start strong offensively. On defense, we need to continue to work hard for Ashley to get outs, especially on routine plays. If we stay within ourselves and remember to get excited for each other’s individual successes, we will continue to see success as a team.”

First Game

McCook 100 001 x – 2 4 2

WNCC 200 008 – 10 12 2

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Julia Suchan 2, Celyn Whitt, Lauren Oxford, Payten Davies; 3B – Madi Jackson; HR – Emily Selby.

Second Game

McCook 000 05 – 5 5 1

WNCC 272 11 – 13 11 2

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Jasmine Wessel, Celyn Whitt, Payten Davies; 3B Emily Selby; HR – Jasmine Wessel.