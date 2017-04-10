WNCC softball sweeps Otero for 29th win

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team had the hot bats Sunday after sweeping past Otero Junior College in a Region IX conference doubleheader at Volunteer Field.

The doubleheader win saw the Cougars hammer five home runs. Celyn Whitt had home runs in both the first and second game in helping the Cougars to the 16-7 and 13-4 wins.

Also clobbering home runs in the contest were Jasmine Wessel in game one and Emily Selby and Payten Davies in game two.

The wins move WNCC to 29-12 on the season but more importantly jumps the Cougars to 15-7 in conference play.

WNCC’s offense, where they tallied 29 runs and 25 hits along with eight doubles and the five home runs, was just part of what they did on Sunday. Defensively, the Cougars made key defensive plays, including throwing out runners on bases, to thwart scoring opportunities for Otero in both games

“Today we worked together and had each other’s backs. Along with that, we had consistent and timely hitting,” Whitt, who went 5-for-7 with four runs scored and six RBIs from her lead-off spot, said. “Defensively, we worked behind our pitcher and we picked each other up. This weekend we consistently made the routine plays.”

Lauren Oxford, who had five RBIs in the two games, said this weekend was just a big team effort.

“Offensively, we hit this weekend like we all know how. If someone did not have the at bat that they wanted, they trusted the person behind them to pick them up. We also took better swings at better pitches as a whole team,” the catcher said. “Also this weekend we had some amazing plays and I am grateful that our defense has Ashley (Thomas, the pitcher) and I’s back. Hitting the ball is crucial, but without a defense that can make the routine plays we could not win ball games.”

The Cougars needed to play strong all the way around to get the four-game series sweep against an Otero team that can hit the ball this weekend. Whitt said the team is playing well right now as they have won nine straight.

“We are playing really well and we are finding our rhythm as a team,” she said. “We have found a way to play for each other and pick each other up whether that is in the field or at the plate.”

Oxford said the wins recently have been because they haven’t been worried about big things, just making the little plays work.

“The theme of the past couple games has felt less stressful. We are focusing more on the little things instead of letting the big plays or inning stress us out,” Oxford said. “To get two wins Sunday we, as a team, focused more on having fun and playing together. We did not let errors or big innings get into our heads and tear us down. We realized that we are better when we trust each other.”

Oxford is right and a big factor in the first game win was how the Cougars scored. WNCC scored in all six innings that they played and many times finding ways to get on base and scoring with two outs.

Otero struck first in game one with two in the first but WNCC didn’t let any opponent’s lead get them down. Instead, the Cougars came right back to score three in the first on a 2-run Oxford double.

Then, in the second, after Otero scored one, WNCC added one. WNCC scored at least one run in each inning and the third inning was a typical never-give-up attitude in scoring. With two outs, Payten Davies worked the count for a walk. Whitt then came up and delivered a towering 2-run home run for a 6-3 lead.

WNCC scored two more in the fourth with two outs. This time the Cougars took advantage of Otero errors and then Cassie Jones delivered a big double to score a run.

Otero cut the lead to 8-6 in the fifth before the Cougars scored once in the fifth with two outs. Madi Jackson gets a single with two outs and scores on a Jasmine Wessel double. WNCC put the game away with seven in the sixth on a 2-run double by Whitt and a 2-run home run by Wessel.

WNCC pounded out 14 hits in the game where five Cougars had multiple hits. Whitt and Madi Jackson all had three hits. Whitt had two doubles, a home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs in the win. Jackson had three singles with three runs scored and a RBI.

Finishing with two hits each were Julia Suchan, Jasmine Wessel, and Jones. Suchan had a double and a run scored while Wessel had a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Jones had a double with a run scored and a RBI.

Ashley Thomas hung tough in the circle to get the win. Thomas allowed 11 hits and seven runs, but also struck out four and walked just one. What was key in Thomas’ win was what her defense did behind her. Jackson had eight put outs and two assists in the game, while Oxford had five put outs and an assist. Alyssa Guymon also had five assists from her third base position.

WNCC kept playing strong in game two. WNCC opened game two with four in the first before watching Otero come back with four in the second to tie the game at 4-4. The Cougars answered in the bottom of the frame with six runs. Payten Davis started the second with a solo home run followed by Whitt with a single. Wessel and Oxford each delivered doubles to score one run before Emily Selby lofted a 2-run home run for the 10-4 lead.

WNCC had 11 hits in the win. Whitt, Wessel, Oxford, and Emily Selby all finished with two hits. Whitt had a home run with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Wessel had a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Oxford added a double with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Selby had a home run with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Payten Davies also had a home run in the win with two RBIs. Davies also earned two walks. The Cougars also reached base four times via being hit by a pitch.

Thomas earned the win in the circle, allowing eight hits and four runs in which only two were earned. Thomas also struck out two and walked one.

WNCC will hit the road for a conference doubleheader with McCook Community College on Wednesday before a 3-day road trip to Otero, Garden City Community College and North Platte beginning Friday.

First Games

Otero 210 130 – 7 11 5

WNCC 312 217 – 16 14 2

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Cassie Jones, Jasmine Wessel, Julia Suchan, Celyn Whitt 2, Lauren Oxford; HR – Jasmine Wessel, Celyn Whitt.

Second Game

Otero 040 00 – 4 8 0

WNCC 460 3x – 13 11 2

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Jasmine Wessel, Lauren Oxford; HR – Emily Selby, Celyn Whitt, Payten Davies.