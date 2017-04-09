WNCC softball sweeps Otero

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team moved into second place with a conference doubleheader sweep over Otero Junior College Saturday afternoon at Volunteer Field.

The first game saw Payten Davies get a home run and the Cougars rolled to a 13-5 win. Ashley Thomas tossed a 7-hitter in game two helping the Cougars to the 7-2 win

WNCC moves to 27-12 on the season and 13-7 in conference play. It was the Cougars’ seventh straight win.

The two squads will be back in action Sunday for another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Volunteer Field.

Jasmine Wessel, who had a big double in the first game, said the team played well to get the two wins.

“I thought we played really well for playing Otero who is a tough team,” she said. “We definitely strung the hits together today.”

What helped the team to the wins was the diverse hitting, where batters one through nine found green for base hits. But it was also the early runs that also led to some big defensive plays.

“The key to us starting quick is our energy in the dugout and before the game,” Wessel said. “We keep each other up even if we get out.”

WNCC scores one in the first and three in the second to grab a 4-2 lead. The second saw Emily Selby and Cassie Jones get singles before Celyn Whiit rips a 2-run single followed by Julia Suchan with a run-scoring single.

WNCC opened the game with eight runs crossing the plate in the fourth on six hits. Jones singled and scored on a Payten Davies 2-run home run. WNCC continued to click as Whitt walked and scored on a Suchan triple. Lauren Oxford scored one run with a single followed by Selby with a 2-run double.

The first game WNCC pounded out 13 hits. Five Cougars finished with two hits. Celyn Whitt and Julia Suchan each went 2-for-2. Whitt had two RBIs and three runs scored, while Suchan had a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Madi Jackson, Emily Selby, and Cassie Jones each had two hits. Selby had a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Jackson had three RBIs and a run scored, while Jones had two runs scored.

Thomas picked up the win in the circle, scattering six hits while striking out three and walking one. Thomas gave up just two earned runs.

Thomas was even masterful in game two. The freshman scattered seven hits while striking out two and walking one.

WNCC finished with eight hits, including two hits each from Whitt, Wessel and Oxford. Wessel had a double. Jackson had three RBIs and two runs scored.

WNCC scored once in the first and then had five in the second for a quick 6-1 lead. The second saw the Cougars score five on just four hits. Selby started with a double followed by a 2-run single by Jackson and a run-scoring single by Oxford.

The Cougars added a single run in the sixth on a Wessel run-scoring double.

First Game

Otero 002 03 – 5 6 2

WNCC 130 81 – 13 13 3

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby, Jasmine Wessel; 3B – Julia Suchan; HR – Payten Davies.

Second Game

Otero 101 000 0 – 2 7 1

WNCC 150 001 x – 7 8 1

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby, Jasmine Wessel.