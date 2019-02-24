WNCC softball takes doubleheader from Highland

ENID, Okla. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team scored 24 runs in taking a doubleheader from NJCAA Division II 14th-ranked Highland Community College Saturday afternoon in Enid, Oklahoma.

In the first game, Kendall Glasgow smashed two home runs in leading the Cougars to a 10-6 win. The second game saw Abriana Ramirez get four hits with a home run and five RBIs, including scoring the winning run int eh seventh in leading the Cougars to a 14-13 win.

The first game saw the Cougars and Highland each get nine hits. Seven of the Cougars’ nine hits were extra baggers. WNCC connected on four home runs in the game. Glasgow had two dingers with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sidnee Hogan and Devon Rees each had one dinger. Hogan scored three runs with an RBI, while Rees had three RBIs and a run scored.

Hannah Baesler, Emma Glawson, and Ramirez each had a double. All three had an RBI.

WNCC and Highland stayed equal with each scoring single runs in the first and second innings and then each plated three runs in the fourth. Glasgow started the fourth with a solo home run. Baesler followed with a double. Glawson and Hogan earned free passes to load the bases. Baesler scored on a sacrifice fly and the Hogan scored on a bases-loaded walk for a 5-3 lead.

Highland tied the game with three in the fourth and then took the lead with a single run in the fifth.

WNCC tied the game in the sixth on a lead-off home run by Hogan. WNCC won the game in the seventh with four runs. Ramirez led off with a pinch-hit double. After Glasgow walked, Rees smashed a 3-run shot over the center field fence.

Mickie Mills picked up the win from the circle in relieve of Emma Glasson. Mills went two innings in not allowing a hit while striking out three. Glawson went five innings in scattering nine hits, allowing six runs, and striking out five.

The second game was a classic softball game. WNCC scored a run in every inning while Highland scored at least a run in the first six innings. The two teams combined for 27 runs and 31 hits in the contest.

Highland took a 4-1 lead after the first inning, but WNCC came back scoring two in the second, three in the fourth, and four in the fourth for a 10-6 lead. WNCC had just three hits in the frame. Ramirez and McMillan had back-to-back doubles. Ramirez scored two with her 2-bagger, while McMillan scored one.

Highland came back to tie the contest at 11 with four in the fifth. Each team scored two in the sixth before WNCC scored one in the seventh for the go-ahead run. The seventh saw Ramirez get a single and then score on a passed ball.

WNCC tallied 15 hits in the win. Ramirez led the way with four hits with her five RBIs, four runs scored, a home run, and a double. McMillan had three hits with two doubles, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Lindsey Allie and Michaela Kelly each had two hits. Kelly had a double with a run scored, while Allie had a run scored.

Allie, Baesler, Hogan, Ramirez, and Rees all had a stolen base.

McMillan picked up the in relieve of Mills. McMillan pitched 2 2/3 innings in allowing just two runs with four hits while striking out one. Mills went 4 1/3 innings in allowing 11 runs with seven strikeouts.

WNCC, 7-5, will be back in action Saturday and Sunday when they travel to face Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado, for conference doubleheaders. WNCC will then have their first home game on March 6 when Northeastern Junior College comes to Volunteer Field.

Game 1

WNCC 110 301 4 – 10 9 3

Highland 110 310 0 – 6 9 2

WP – Mickie Mills

2B – Hannah Baesler, Emma Glawson, Abriana Ramirez

HR – Kendall Glasgow 2, Sidnee Hogan, Devon Rees

Game 2

WNCC (7-5) 123 412 1 – 14 15 4

Highland 411 142 0 – 13 16 4

WP – Emma McMillan

2B – Michaela Kelly, Emma McMillan, Abriana Ramirez

HR – Abriana Ramirez