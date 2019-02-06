WNCC softball takes two from Frank Phillips

BORGER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team plated 30 runs and hammered four home runs in opening the season with a doubleheader win over Frank Phillips College Tuesday in Borger, Texas.

The opener saw freshman Mickie Mills pick up the win in the circle while helping her cause at the plate with a home run and four RBIs in leading the Cougars to a 10-2 win.

The second game saw the Cougars pound out 17 hits, including three home runs and a 3-double performance from Devon Rees in recording the 20-0 shutout win over Frank Phillips.

WNCC started a little slow in the opener, only leading 3-2 after three innings. WNCC scored one in the first and then two in the second for a 3-1 lead. WNCC put the game away in the fifth when the Cougars plated seven. WNCC scored the seven runs with two outs. Big blows in the frame included a run-scoring double by Kendall Glasgow, a 2-run double by Emma Flynn, and a 2-run home run by Mills to make it 10-2.

WNCC had eight hits in the game. Glasgow, Mills, and Hannah Baesler each had two hits. Mills had four RBIs, while Glasgow and Baesler each had two runs scored.

Glasgow had two doubles in the game.

Sidnee Hogan added three RBIs while Flynn had two TBI and two runs scored.

Mills picked up the win in the circle, going five innings in scattering five hits while striking out four.

The second game saw WNCC finish with 17 hits including 10 extra base hits. Devon Rees had three doubles in the win with two RBIs, while Baesler was a double from hitting for the cycle with a single, triple, and home run. Baesler had three runs scored and two RBIs.,

The Cougars had three home runs in the contest. Besides Baesler’s home run, Flynn and Michaela Kelly each hammered solo shots in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars put the game away in the second by plating 10 for a 12-2 lead. WNCC never looked back in adding eight more runs over the next three innings.

Flynn and Rees each had three hits. Flynn added two runs scored, while Rees had two RBIs with her three doubles.

Hogan and Kelly each had two hits. Hogan had a double with two runs scores, while Kelly had a double, home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

Glasgow added a double with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also hitting in two were Tylar Davis and Mills.

Emma Glawson earned the win in the circle with a one-hitter wile striking out four and not walking any.

WNCC, 2-0, will be back in action Wednesday when they take on No. 11 Howard College in a doubleheader.

Game 1

WNCC 120 07 – 10 8 4

Frank Phillips 011 00 – 2 5 1

WP – Mickie Mills

2B – Emma Flynn, Kendall Glasgow 2

HR – Mickie Mills

Game 2

WNCC 2(10)1 16 – 20 17 1

Frank Phillips 000 00 – 0 1 2

WP – Emma Glawson

2B – Kendall Glasgow, Sidnee Hogan, Michaela Kelly, Devon Rees 3

3B – Hannah Baesler

HR – Hannah Baesler, Emma Flynn, Michaela Kelly