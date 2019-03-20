WNCC softball takes two from NJC

STERLING, Colo. – Michaela Kelly drove in nine and the Western Nebraska Community College softball team took two from Northeastern Junior College in conference action Tuesday afternoon in Sterling, Colorado.

The first game game saw Mickie Mills toss a 3-hitter while striking out nine as the Cougars captured the 11-1 win. The second game saw Kelly drive in five as the Cougars put up 16 runs on 15 hits in the 16-4 win.

WNCC controlled the contest from the start in the opener pounding out 14 with home runs by Kelly and Bri George for the win.

WNCC scored once in the second as George singled and scored on a Kelly sacrifice.

The Cougars added three more in the third as Lindsey Allie triples and scores on a George single. Kelly follows by scoring two with a double for the 4-0 lead.

The Cougars put the game out of reach with dix in the fourth. Sidnee Hogan doubled and scores on a Allie single for the first run. George followed with a 3-run home run. Two batters later, Kelly blasted a 2-run shot for the 10-0 lead.

WNCC added another run in the fifth when Emma Glawson led off with a double and later scored on a Allie hit.

The Cougars were led at the plate by George, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, and three rnns scored.

Four Players finished with two hits each. Lindsey Allie had a single, double, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Mills had two singles with two runs scored. Kelly had a double, home run, four RBIs, and a run scored, while Hannah Baesler had two singles with a run scored.

Mills was sensational in the circle, allowing just three hits and one run while fanning nine and walking none.

The second game saw the Cougars score 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the run-ruled contest by finishing with 15 hits, including doubles from Kelly, Mills, and Baesler, and another home run by George, her second on the day.

WNCC scored fiur in the first on run-scoring singles by Baesler and Tylar Davis, and a 2-run double by Kelly.

NJC came back with three in the first to cut the deficit to 4-3. WNCC added two in the third as George led off with a solo shot followed by a RBI by Tylar Davis to score Baesler for a 6-3 lead.

The Cougars opened the game up with four in the fifth and six in the sixth to take command of the contest. The big hits in the fifth was a 2-run single by Kelly, and run-scoring singles by Emma McMillan and Sidnee Hogan.

The sixth saw the Cougars send 11 to the plate. Mills led off with a double and scored on a Baesler double. After that, WNCC received run scoring singles by Kelly, McMillan, Mills, and Sam Davis for the 16-4 lead.

Of WNCC’s 16 hits, four players tallied two or more hits. Kelly let the charge at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Collecting two hits each were Mills, Baesler, and Emma McMillan. Mills and McMillan each had two runs scored, while McMillan had two RBIs. Baesler scored four times with two RBIs.

Tylar and Sam Davis each had a hit with two RBIs in the contest.

Glawson, McMillan, and Baesler each had a stolen base.

Glawson picked up the win in the circle going two innings before giving way to McMillan who finished off the game with four innings of work. McMillan struck out six, walked five, and allowed one run, while Glawson allowed three runs, striking out one, and walking two.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Lamar Community College Saturday and Sunday for conference doubleheaders.

Game 1

WNCC 013 61 – 11 14 1

NJC 000 01 – 1 3 3

WP – Mickie Mills.

2B – Sidnee Hogan, Emma Glawson, Michaela Kelly.

3B – Lindsey Allie.

HR – Bri George, Michaela Kelly.

Game Two

WNCC 402 046 – 1615 2

NJC 300 010 — 44 3

WP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Hannah Baesler, Michaela Kelly, Mickie Mills.

HR – Bri George.