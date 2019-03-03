WNCC softball takes two from Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. –The Western Nebraska Community College softball team rebounded from Friday in earning a pair of run-ruled wins over Trinidad State Junior College in conference action Saturday afternoon in Trinidad, Colorado, in cold temperatures.

The first game saw WNCC plate seven, third-inning runs to capture the 9-1, five-inning contest. The second contest saw WNCC explode for 22 runs and 20 hits, including five RBI games from Emma Glawson and Michaela Kelly in registering a 22-7 win in six innings.

WNCC head coach Katelyn Groves said it was a big difference between how they played Saturday compared to Friday’s contest.

“Our change happened before we even stepped on the bus,” Groves said. “The girls got on the bus with a whole different mindset. They were having fun. They were enjoying each other. It all came down to them being a team and playing together. Our mindset at the plate was way better. We decided we were going to put the ball into play and whatever happened, happened. We also had a ton of trust in each other and they did a phenomenal job.”

The offensive difference showed on Saturday to get two wins. In the losses on Friday, WNCC didn’t have one extra base hit. Saturday, the Cougars had 12 extra base hits including 11 in the second game win. The offensive difference all started with the team just trusting each other.

“That is a lot of trust,” Groves said. “It shows a lot of heart for our kids especially coming back from yesterday [Friday]. They did a really nice job bouncing back to get it done. “

The second game showed a lot of trust as the team had 20 hits with 11 going for extra bases in the 22-7 win. WNCC scored runs in the five of the six innings.

WNCC trailed 3-0 after the first inning but changed that int eh second with four runs. Trinidad added two in the second for a 5-4 lead, but WNCC came back with a six spot in the third for a 10-5 lead and never looked back, including putting nine runs up in the sixth while sending 12 batters to the plate.

The big hits in the sixth included 2-run home runs from Glawson and Sidnee Hogan, a run scoring double from Devon Rees, and a run-scoring triple from Kelly.

WNCC had three players finish with three or more hits. Glawson led the way with a 4-for-4 game with five RBIs, five runs scored, two home runs, and a double. Kelly had three hits with a double, two triples, three runs scored and five RBIs.

Hannah Baesler had three hits, all singles. Baesler had three runs scored with two RBIs.

Sidnee Hogan, Lindsey Allie, and Tylar Davis all had two hits. Hogan had a home runs with two RBIs, and two runs scored, while Allie had a double with a run scored.

Kendall Glasgow had three RBIs in the game with a double, while Abriana Ramirez finished with two RBIs with three runs scored.

Mickie Mills earned the win in the circle, tossing 4 2/3 innings. Mills allowed three hits and two runs while striking out six. Glawson and Emma McMillan also saw action in the circle, combining for three hits and five runs.

The offensive show in the second game started in the first. WNCC scored seven runs in the third inning to break open a 0-0 game. The big hits in the frame included a run-scoring double by Hogan to break the tie.

Ramirez followed with a run-scoring single with Baesler getting a 2-run single for a 6-0 lead. Tylar Davis finished off the scoring with a run-scoring single and the 7-0 lead.

WNCC outhit Trinidad 7-6. Tylar Davis was the only one with multi hits, finishing with two singles with a run scored and RBI. Baesler and Ramirez each had two RBIs, while Mills and Kelly each scored two runs.

Hogan had the only extra base hit in the first game with a double.

Glawson earned the win in the circle, going four innings in scattering four hits and allowing a run. Glawson struck out five and walked just one. McMillan also tossed an inning in allowing two hits and striking out one.

WNCC, 9-7, is slated to host Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday, but the doubleheader could be postponed because of the weather. WNCC will then be in action next week when they start their Spring Break trip on March 10 at Angelina College, wrapping up with Navarro College on March 14.

Game 1

WNCC 007 20 – 9 7 1

Trinidad 000 10 – 1 6 4

WP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Sidnee Hogan.

Game 2

WNCC (9-7) 046 129 – 22 20 1

Trinidad 320 101 – 7 6 5

WP – Mickie Mills.

2B – Lindsey Allie, Kendall Glasgow, Emma Glawson, Michaela Kelly, Abriana Ramirez, Devon Rees.

3B – Michaela Kelly 2.

HR – Emma Glawson 2, Sidnee Hogan.