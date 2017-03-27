WNCC softball team splits with Lamar

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a conference doubleheader with Lamar Community College on Sunday in Lamar Colorado.

The Cougar women responded offensively in the first game, pounding out 11 hits, including a double and home run from Jasmine Wessel to get the 13-1 win. The second game saw WNCC manage just four hits in falling 6-1.

WNCC wasted little time in the opener in scoring, plating two runs each in the first and second inning for a quick 4-1 lead. WNCC scored its two first-inning runs on bases-loaded walks. The second inning saw WNCC scoring two on a single by Wessel.

With Ashley Thomas in the circle, that was all the Cougars needed, but they continued the offensive onslaught, putting the game away with nine more runs. WNCC plated one in the fourth on a Wessel double and then two in the fifth inning on a Payten Davies run-scoring single.

WNCC put the game away with a six-run sixth. Wessel started the scoring with a solo home run followed by a run-scoring triple by Emily Selby, a 2-run double by Celyn Whitt, and a run-scoring single by Julia Suchan.

WNCC finished with 11 hits. Wessel led the way with a 3-for-4 day with a double, home run, three RBIs, and a run scored.

Whitt also tallied two hits with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored from her lead-off spot.

Selby finished with a triple and two RBIs, while Lauren Oxford had a double with a run scored.

Ashley Thomas picked up the win on the mound, going six innings in scattering five hits and striking out two. Thomas didn’t walk a runner and faced just 25 batters.

WNCC couldn’t get the bats going in the second game, plating just a single run in the sixth and managing just four hits. Wessel had the only extra base hit with a double.

WNCC will be back in action Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in a conference doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at Volunteer Field.

First Game

WNCC 220 126 – 13 11 3

Lamar 100 000 – 1 5 3

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Jasmine Wessel, Celyn Whitt, Lauren Oxford; 3B – Emily Selby; HR – Jasmine Wessel.

Second Game

WNCC 000 001 0 – 1 4 7

Lamar 101 211 x – 6 9 3

LP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Jasmine Wessel.