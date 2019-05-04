WNCC softball tops NJC, win conference outright

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team used some timely hitting as the Cougars won their seventh straight and their 30th win of the season in claiming a doubleheader sweep over Northeastern Junior College Friday afternoon at Volunteer Field.

The Cougars used a sixth-inning, 2-run home run from Mickie Mills in the first game to claim a 6-5 win. The second game saw Mills pick up the complete game pitching performance in leading the Cougars to the 7-3 win.

The wins gave the Cougars the outright conference championship and solidified the Cougars in hosting the Region IX tournament next week beginning Thursday.

WNCC moves to 22-6 on the season and 30-18 overall as they close out the regular season Saturday when they host McCook Community College in a doubleheader at Volunteer Field beginning at 2 p.m. McCook comes in with a 13-15 conference record and 26-28 overall.

Friday’s games weren’t easy for the Cougars. WNCC fell behind the eight-ball in the opening inning with NJC scoring three runs. WNCC answered with two in the first to cut the deficit to 3-2.

WNCC took its first lead of the contest as they score two in the fourth. With tow outs, Tylar Davis earned a walk and scored on a Emma Glawson hit that was dropped by the rightfielder. WNCC took the 4-3 lead as Glawson scored on a Lindsey Allie single.

The Plainswomen came right back with single runs in the fifth and sixth to grab a 5-4 lead. WNCC regained the lead as Allie reaches base on an error. Mills then took the fourth pitch over the leftfield fence for the go-ahead 2-run dinger.

Both teams had just six hits in the contest. Mills led the offense with two hits, including a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Baesler had a double with two RBIs. Mills, Baesler and Allie each had a stolen base.

Emma McMillan picked up the win, going 6 2/3 innings in scattering three hits, allowing two runs, and striking out five.

WNCC came out hot in the second game, grabbing a 4-1 lead in the opening frame and never looked back in the 7-3 win.

The Cougars scored their four runs in the first on just three hits. Mills led off with a double followed by a single by Abriana Ramirez. Mills scores on an error to tie the game at 1-1. Bri George then gets a RBI bunt single for the 2-1 lead. Kelly and Grorge later scored to lead 4-1.

WNCC added single runs in the second, fifth, and sixth for their seven runs.

WNCC outhit NJC 9-6 in the contest. Ramirez and Sam Davis led the offense with two hits each. Ramirez had a stolen base, run scored, and RBI, while Sam Davis had a run scored.

Mills had a double while Baesler had a home run in the contest.

Mills went the distance in getting the pitching win, scattering six hits with three runs scored while striking out two.

Game 1

NJC 300 011 0 – 5 6 4

WNCC 200 202 x – 6 6 2

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Hannah Baesler.

HR – Mickie Mills.

Game 2

NJC 101 010 0 – 3 6 3

WNCC 410 011 x – 7 9 4.

WP – Mickie Mills.

2B – Mickie Mills.

HR – Hannah Baesler.