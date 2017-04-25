WNCC softball will host Lamar in Region IX first round on Sunday

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will open the Region IX tournament on Sunday at 12 noon when they host Lamar Community College in a best of three series. WNCC and Lamar will play two games on Sunday with an if-necessary game on Monday at 12 noon.

The other first round contest will pit Otero Junior College at Trinidad State Junior College. The two first-round winners will meet the first weekend in May.

The Cougars earned the right to host a playoff game by topping NJC 15-5 and 18-0 on Sunday. WNCC and Lamar are 3-3 on the season against each other. Lamar won three when the two schools played March 25-26 in Lamar and then the Cougars won 11-9 and 13-0 when the two squads met at Volunteer Field April 3.

The winner of Region IX will host the Region 6 champion in the district finals May 10-12.