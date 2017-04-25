class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231499 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

WNCC softball will host Lamar in Region IX first round on Sunday

BY WNCC Media Relations | April 25, 2017
WNCC earlier this season readying for a game against McCook.

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will open the Region IX tournament on Sunday at 12 noon when they host Lamar Community College in a best of three series. WNCC and Lamar will play two games on Sunday with an if-necessary game on Monday at 12 noon.

The other first round contest will pit Otero Junior College at Trinidad State Junior College. The two first-round winners will meet the first weekend in May.

The Cougars earned the right to host a playoff game by topping NJC 15-5 and 18-0 on Sunday. WNCC and Lamar are 3-3 on the season against each other. Lamar won three when the two schools played March 25-26 in Lamar and then the Cougars won 11-9 and 13-0 when the two squads met at Volunteer Field April 3.

The winner of Region IX will host the Region 6 champion in the district finals May 10-12.

