WNCC softball wins 7th straight with sweep over McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team captured its seventh straight win after taking four from McCook Community College Sunday and Monday in McCook, Nebraska.

After capturing both games on Sunday, WNCC continued excelling on all cylinders with two more wins Monday. The opener Mickie Mills earn a strong pitching performance in pitching the Cougars to a 10-2 6-inning win in game one. The second contest saw Michaela Kelly deliver two home runs and four RBIs for the 15-6 win.

With the sweep over McCook, WNCC moves to 23-17 overall but more importantly go to 15-5 in the conference standings, just two losses ahead of Otero Junior College at 17-7. McCook drops to 20-22 overall and 11-11 in the conference.

WNCC will have little time to relax as they will take on Trinidad State Junior College Tuesday at 12 and 2 p.m. at Volunteer Field. Trinidad State enters the doubleheader with a 19-22 overall record and 10-12 overall. Tuesday’s contests are the first of five home games at Volunteer in eight days.

Monday’s first game saw a strong pitching performance from Mickie Mills, who went six innings in striking out seven, walking one, and scattering five hits.

Offensively, finished with 10 hits and scored four early runs and never relinquished the lead.

WNCC led 4-0 after two before McCook sliced the lead in half in the third at 4-2. The Cougars came back with two more in the fourth and then put the game away with four in the sixth.

Mills and Hannah Baesler each had three hits in the game with a double. Mills scored three runs, while Baesler had four RBIs. Kelly also had two runs scored while Sidnee Hogan had two RBIs.

The second game was another game where the Cougars started slow but found plenty of life in the later innings. McCook grabbed a 5-0 lead after the first two innings. WNCC finally cracked the scoreboard with two in the third on two run-scoring singles by Abriana Ramirez and Kelly.

McCook came back with a single run in the third to go up 6-2 after three. WNCC’s offense woke up in the fourth, plating five runs followed by three runs each in the fifth and sixth before finishing off the scoring with two in the seventh.

The fourth saw Mills deliver a run-scoring single followed by Ramirez with a 2-run single. Kelly finished off the scoring with a 2-4un shot to put the Cougars ahead 7-6 for the first time in the game.

WNCC’s three runs in the fifth were highlighted by a 2-run single my Mills, while the three in the sixth saw Hogan, Tylar Davis, and Glawson with run-scoring hits.

Kelly finished off the scoring with her second home run in as many days with a 2-4un shot.

WNCC finished with 16 hits in the contest. Kelly had the hot bat, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Mills and Ramirez each had three hits. Mills had a double with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Ramirez had three runs scored and three RBIs.

Baesler also had two hits with two runs scored and a double, while Davis and Lindsey Allie head scored two runs.

Emma McMillan picked up the win in the circle in relief of Reagan Solomon. McMillan went six innings in scattering six hits and allowing just one run with one strikeout and one walk. Solomon scattered four hits and gave up five runs.

Monday

Game 1

WNCC 220 204 – 10 10 2

McCook 002 000 – 2 5 1

WP – Micki Mills.

2B – Hannah Baesler, Sidnee Hogan, Mickie Mills.

Game 2

WNCC 002 533 2 – 15 16 1

McCook 231 000 0 – 6 10 1

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Hannah Baesler, Mickie Mills.

HR – Michaela Kelly 2.