The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will have to wait a little longer for their home opener as their game with North Platte Community College slated for Wednesday has been moved back a week to allow the field to clear of snow. The WNCC and North Platte game will be played Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at Volunteer Field.

The Cougars home opener will now be Sunday when they host Garden City Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Volunteer Field.