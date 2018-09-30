WNCC split soccer matches on Friday

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams were on opposite ends of results on Friday against Trinidad State Junior College at Landers Soccer Complex.

The Cougar men got two, first-half goals and then played tough defense in downing the Trojans 2-1 in a Region IX South conference contest.

The Cougar women had plenty of opportunities but couldn’t get a goal as the Trojan women scored once in the second half to claim the South Conference win 1-0.

Thomas Franze, a sophomore who had one of the goals, said the team played well.

“I think we played really well. We have a good team and we played against them several times in the last two years and they have the same players,” Franze said. “When we scored first we got confidence. We started to possess the ball more and were more calm .”

WNCC received all the scoring they needed Silvio Xavier got the Cougars on the board first, scoring on an unassisted goal 25 minutes into the contest.

The Cougars wasted little time in scoring again. Just three minutes later, Franze took a pass from Xavier and put it into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. That was the way things would end up heading into halftime.

The second half saw both teams play hard. WNCC’s defense stepped up on many occasions to stop Trinidad shots. The Trojans did score once. With 15 minutes to play Ronaldo Watson scored to cut the lead to 2-1. After that, the Cougar defense got stronger to get the win.

WNCC finished with 14 shots compared to 11 for Trinidad.

Leandro Faria had six saves in net for WNCC.

While the men found a win on the pitch Friday, the women couldn’t get the win despite outshooting the Trojans 17-8.

The first half was a battle with neither team scoring. Both teams had shots on goal in the first 45 minutes with WNCC having a few more shots but neither team found the frame.

The second half was scoreless until four minutes into the game when Trinidad’s Corina Enriquez found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

WNCC kept fighting to get the tying goal. With under 10 minutes to play, the Cougars had three straight cornerkicks and the play from the second corner kick hit the lower pole.

Of the 17 WNCC shots, eight were on frame, while Trinidad had four of eight on frame .

Laramie Lake had four saves in net.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday when they host Otero Junior College in Region IX South conference contests. The women’s game at Landers Soccer Complex begins at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s.

“Tomorrow will be another tough game,” Franze said. “They have a really good team. We need to get our confidence like today. We need to possess the ball like we did today.”