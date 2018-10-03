WNCC sweeps Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Enna Masaki recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs in her first match back in two weeks to lead the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 sweep over Casper College Tuesday at Casper, Wyoming.

Masaki, who sat out the last two weekends with an injury, stepped up big in helping the Cougars to their 17th win.

Masaki, though, was just one of several players that stepped up as the Cougars were healthy for the first time since the first match of the season.

WNCC captured the first set 25-17 and then led from start to finish in the second set, winning 25-14.

The third set saw WNCC receive strong service runs by Kaile Tuisamatatele and Jayme Commins to open an 8-3 lead to 18-7. Tuisamatatele had two service points and Commins had five to lead the team. WNCC won the set on a Gaby Canavati kill.

WNCC finished the match with 43 kills and seven solo blocks in the win. After Masaki’s 13 kills, Tuisamatatele and Sarena Bartley each had nine kills. Tuisamatatele also had five points, while Bartley added three digs.

Amryi -Grace Paris finished with six kills, four solo blocks, and five digs, while Leslie Mamai Laguaina had five kills and four solo blocks.

Also for the Cougars, Ana Costas had a double-double with 20 digs and 11 points; Commins had 32 set assists, eight digs, and five points; Adia Sherbeyn had three digs and four points ; and Cami Esselin had seven points and three aces.

WNCC, 17-7 on the season, will return to action on Friday when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, to face No. 19 Northeastern Junior College in a Region IX South match. NJC comes in with a 16-4 record and 2-1 in conference play, while WNCC is 3-1 in conference play. First serve is slated for 7 p.m.