WNCC sweeps NJC, will host regional tourney first-round game

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team scored 33 runs and had 31 hits in wrapping up the No. 2 seed and the host of a first-round Region IX tournament game after sweeping Northeastern Junior College Sundayafternoon at Volunteer Fiel.d

In the opener, Julia Suchan had five RBIs with two home runs and a double in leading the Cougars to a 15-5 win. The second game saw Sarah Linford toss a 3-hit shutout as the Cougars pounded out 18 hits in the 18-0 win.

The win moves the Cougars to 37-14 overall and 21-9 in conference play. Lamar is third at 20-10 in conference while Trinidad State is first at 19-7. Trinidad still has four games with McCook to be played Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday’s win was special in many ways. Besides it being sophomore recognition day for the seven sophomores, it was also Diabetic Awareness Game with fundraisers helping Life Change Connection, a local diabetic organization that was founded by Neal Blomenkamp. Through a jersey auction, concessions, and a 50-50 raffle, $1,111.02 was raised for the LCC organization.

On the field, the Cougars offense came ready to play, scoring early to set the tone for both contests.

“The team played well, or in other words, together today,” sophomore Cassie Jones said. “Everything we do, we do it for each other. If one of us has a bad at bat, we go up doing it big for them and for the team realizing the situation we are in that given moment.”

Jones, who scored three runs on the day, said what is important is quality at bats.

“It is very important for the team to get hits when runners are on base, especially in scoring position,” she said. “Big things happen when we take what we learn at practice & adjust to the pitcher.”

The Cougars needed to play well, too, knowing that two wins Sunday meant hosting a regional tourney game or going on the road. Jones said, really, there is no pressure when it comes to game time.

“There is so much pride within this team and we know everyone is out to take a win from us,” she said. “We work every day to prepare ourselves for game day and today was another day at Volunteer Field playing the game we grew up to love no matter the opponent in the dugout. It’s an amazing feeling to host a playoff game. Being on our grounds is what we look forward to, especially with the crowd we get.”

WNCC took control of both games from the first inning and never let up. The Cougars plated eight runs in the first inning, starting with a lead-off, solo home run by Celyn Whitt. WNCC would end up sending 12 batters to the plate, including getting a 3-run double by Whitt and a run-scoring double by Suchan in both players second at bat in the inning.

WNCC added two more in the second with Jasmine Wessel leading off with a solo home run followed by Emily Selby ripping a run-scoring single.

WNCC wasn’t finished hitting the long ball. Suchan ripped a 2-run shot in the third followed by Selby getting a run-scoring double for the 13-0 lead. Suchan finished off the Cougar scoring with her second dinger of the game, blasting a 2-run shot in the fourth.

WNCC outhit the Plainswomen 13-5 in game one. Four different Cougars had multiple hits. Suchan and Emily Selby each finished with three hits. Suchan had her two home runs, double, two runs scored and five RBIs, while Selby had a double and four RBIs.

Whitt and Wessel each had two hits. Whitt had a home run, double, three runs scored, and four RBIs, while Wessel had a home run, three runs scored, and a RBI.

Alyssa Guymon and Lauren Oxford each tallied a stolen base in the win.

Ashley Thomas picked up the win in the circle, going four innings in allowing five hits, five runs and striking out three. Linford tossed the fifth inning, striking out two.

WNCC was even more fine-tuned in the second game starting with Linford in the circle. The freshman went five innings in allowing just three hits while striking out two.

Offensively, WNCC was even more explosive with 18 hits. The Cougars had just three extra base hits, including doubles by Suchan and Madi Jackson, and a 3-run home run by Selby in the third inning.

WNCC had six players finish with multiple hits. Witt, Jackson, and Selby each had three hits. Whitt had three singles, three runs scored, and a RBI. Jackson tallied a double, two singles, three runs scored and four RBIs, while Selby had a home run, two runs scored, and five RBIs.

Collecting two hits each were Suchan, Guymon, and Jones. Suchan had a double with three runs scored and a RBI, while Guymon had three singles, two RBIs, and a run scored. Jones had two singled with a run scored and RBI.

WNCC plated four runs in the first inning on four hits. Suchan had a run scoring double to get things going.

The Cougars followed that with an 8-run second inning on five hits. Jackson had the big hit, collecting a 2-run double. WNCC finished the game by scoring three runs each in the third and fourth inning.

After the game, the seven sophomores – Selby, Jones, Wessel, Oxford, Whitt, Payten Davies, and Ana Apodaca were honored for their careers at WNCC. Jones said realizing that this was the last regular season home game and their time at WNCC is almost up was special.

“It was eye opening realizing that the seven of us will never touch Volunteer Field again after this season with Cougars on our chest,” she said. “But, us seven sophomore ladies have been put through a lot of adversity and it was an honor to stand on the field with them today being recognized and seeing them grow.”

The seven sophomores have at least one more series at home when they host the first-round next weekend. If nothing changes, WNCC will host Lamar. Jones said they must be even more mentally ready come regional tournament time.

“Against Lamar, we must hold our ground on defensive and bring the bats like we did today,” she said. “They do have a good pitching staff so the mentality at the plate will need to adjust but it is nothing we haven’t done before. Everything we do from here on out we do it together, leaving no regrets and in huge thanks to our support system.”

First Game

NJC 000 50 – 5 5 1

WNCC 823 2x – 15 13 4

WP – Ashley Thomas; 2B – Emily Selby, Julia Suchan, Celyn Whitt; HR – Jasmine Wessel, Celyn Whitt, Julia Suchan 2.

Second Game

NJC 000 00 – 0 3 3

WNCC (37-14) 483 3x – 18 18 0

WP – Sarah Linford; 2B – Madi Jackson, Julia Suchan; HR – Emily Selby.