WNCC sweeps Trinidad for 27th win of season

Brooke Kaawa and Joise Maldonado combined for 33 kills and the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team swept past Trinidad State Junior College 31-29, 25-16, 25-13 in a Region Ix South sub-region contest Saturdayafternoon in Trinidad Colorado.

Fifth-Ranked WNCC moves to 27-3 on the season and 8-1 in South conference play. WNCC will have one South contest left when they host Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Saturday afternoon’s contest with Trinidad State started out close as WNCC captured the opening set 31-29. After that, WNCC woke up and swept past the Trojans capturing the second set 25-16 and then the third 25-13.

Kaawa led the Cougar attack with 17 kills while Maldonado had 16 kills. Kaawa also had seven digs and four points.

Syenna Masaki finished with a triple-double with 44 set assists, 10 points, and 10 digs. Masaki also had four kills.

Lauren Shaul also had a nice match, finishing with 13 digs, six points, and two aces. Genesis Benitez tallied 16 kills and six points.

Also for the Cougars, Kirstee Trees had six digs and nine points; Kadara Marshall six kills, two digs, and two points; and Sarena Bartley and Kaile Tuisamatatele each had five kills.

After Wednesday’s NJC contest, WNCC will wrap up the regular season next weekend with the WNCC Classic. The Cougars will open the Classic against San Jacinto College on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by Laredo Community College and Iowa Western Community College on Friday. WNCC will finish off the Classic facing Barton Community College at 3 p.m. on Saturday, which is also sophomore recognition.