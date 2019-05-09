class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383762 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

WNCC to hold Cougar Golf Classic June 8th

BY WNCC Sports Information | May 9, 2019
(WNCC/2018 tournament)

The Western Nebraska Community College athletic department will hold a four-person Cougar Golf Classic on Saturday, June 8 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. Entry deadline is June 6.

The golf classic starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost per person is $75 and includes green fees, cart, and lunch. Payout for the men’s and women’s first-place teams, while second and third places will be drawn.

The Cougar Golf Classic will have hole prizes as well as drawings. All proceeds benefit the WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

Registrations can be picked up at the WNCC athletic office, Monument Shadows golf course, and may be downloaded from the camp tab of the WNCC athletic website at www.wnccathletics.com.

For more information, contact WNCC athletic director Ryan Burgner at burgnerr@wncc.edu.

