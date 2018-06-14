WNCC to host boys and girls basketball camps June 25-27

Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball coaches Cory Fehringer and Chad Gibney will conduct basketball camps for girls and boys from grades Kindergarten through eighth grade June 25-27 at Cougar Palace.

Boys and girls grades kindergarten through fourth grade will go from 9 – 11:30 a.m.; girls in grades 5-8 will go from 1-3:30 p.m., and boys in grades 5-8 will from 4-6:30 p.m.

The cost for early registration is $75 while registration after June 11 is $85.

Both WNCC basketball teams went to the NJCAA national tournament last year. The men captured their first Region IX title since 2001 while the women earned an at-large berth to the national tournament.

For a camp brochure, click the camp tab or the camp banner on the WNCC athletic website at www.wncccougars.com. Contact Fehringer or Gibney, or assistant coaches Billy Engel and Roybell Baez for further details on the camp.