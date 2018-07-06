WNCC to host week-long soccer camp

Scottsbluff High School graduate Morgan Smith has attended the Western Nebraska Community College soccer camp for at least 10 years. During those 10 years, Smith has elevated her soccer skills to where she will continue her playing in college.

Smith, who played the last two years at WNCC before graduating in May, will continue her soccer playing at the 4-year level at Black Hills State College next season.

Smith said the WNCC soccer camp has helped her in many respects.

“I loved getting to come together will all different ages of people and get to spend a couple hours during the day training,” she said. “It’s a great camp to teach techniques and the basics of soccer.”

This year’s soccer camps will be held July 23-27 at Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff. There are two camps available for campers. The recreational camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is for all ages and abilities to learn in a more relaxed atmosphere. There will also be an 8-under camp for youngsters from 9-11 a.m.

The second camp is for advanced/competitive players and will run from 5-8 p.m. This camp will be a more competitive camp with more intense training sessions.

The camps will be conducted by WNCC soccer coach Tod Rasnic, his assistants, and current and former players. Rasnic has been the head men’s and women’s coach at WNCC for the past 13 years, taking over the position in 2005.

Smith, who was a standout soccer player at Gering and Scottsbluff High Schools as well as spending the last two seasons playing soccer at WNCC, said she has had the opportunity to not only attend the camps when she was eight, but helped out coaching and instructing the last two summers.

“I have had the opportunity to help for the past two summers,” Smith said. “I will help again this year as a bigger role since assistant coach Jim Miller won’t be doing it this year.”

There is no limit to the number of participants in the camp. The cost for 8-under campers is $75 and $90 for the other campers. If a camper signs up for the morning and evening session, the discounted rate is $160.

Smith said this is one of the best soccer camps in the Panhandle in learning fundamentals.

“I think Coach Rasnic is a great coach,” she said. “We are lucky to have a camp like his in our town to help train kids from a young age to high school kids.”

For camp registration information, visit the WNCC athletic website at wnccathletics.com and click the soccer camp banner. Individuals may email Rasnic for more information at rasnict@wncc.edu.