WNCC to play Jones County at nationals

Pairings for the NJCAA National Tournament are out and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team earned the No. 20 seed and will play No. 13 Jones County, out of Ellisville, Mississippi. The Cougars and Bobcats will play Monday, March 20 at 5 p.m. MST.

The winner of Monday’s game will face No. 4 Hutchinson Community College in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 12 noon.

WNCC enters the tournament with a 28-4 record and a 16-game win streak. The Bobcats are 28-1 and have won 23 straight. Jones County is making their first ever trip to the national tournament, while WNCC is making its 13thtrip.

The Cougars topped EWC for the Region IX title 53-51 on Saturday. Jones County defeated Hinds Community College in the Region 23 championship game 85-67.

Monday first-round games pit No. 16 San Jacinto-North taking on No. 17 Harford at 9 a.m.; No. 9 South Plains taking on No. 24 Monroe College at 11 a.m.; No. 15 South Georgia Tech facing N0. 18 Motlow State at 1 p.m.; No. 10 Shelton State meeting No. 23 North Dakota State College of Science at 3 p.m.; WNCC and Jones County at 5 p.m.; and No. 12 Wabash Valley taking on No. 21 Cochise at 7 p.m.

Tuesday has two first-round games. They include No. 14 Walters State meeting No. 19 Tyler Junior College at 9 a.m. and No. 11 Northeast Oklahoma A&M facing No. 22 Iowa Western Community College at 11 a.m.

Eight teams received a first-round bye into the quarterfinals. They include No. 1 Gulf Coast State, No. 2 Odessa College, No. 3 Chipola College, No. 4 Hutchinson, No. 5 Salt Lake Community College, No. 6 Trinity Valley Community College, No. 7 Tallahassee Community College, No. 8 Seward County Community College.

Live-streaming of the games will be available at www.njcaatv.com.