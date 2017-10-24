WNCC volleyball hosting “White Out” night tomorrow vs. NJC

The 27-3 WNCC volleyball team will host Northeastern Junior College in a key Region Nine South Conference matchup at Cougar Palace.

Tomorrow night not only gives you a chance to watch one of the top ranked teams in the country but a shot to win some tickets to see the Nebraska volleyball team play in Lincoln.

Here are the details for tomorrow night…

After tomorrow’s match with NJC, the Lady Cougars will wrap up the regular season by hosting the Cougar Classic this weekend. WNCC will play four matches from Thursday through Saturday starting with a Thursday night match against San Jacinto Junior College starting at 7 p.m.