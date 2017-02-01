WNCC volleyball inks Loveland’s Belford

Loveland’s Logan Belford became the latest volleyball player to ink with Western Nebraska Community College, bring next year’s freshmen class to four.

Belford, who played for Loveland High School in Colorado, signed last week to join the Cougar team. Belford, who earned honorable mention all-state in 5A, said she is excited to be playing for WNCC next year.

“I always thought very highly of the WNCC volleyball program and I have heard nothing but great things about it,” Belford said. “I love the small town aspect, the small school and being close to home is just another bonus.”

Belford, a 5-foot-8 hitter, had a strong senior season at Loveland, tallying 156 kills, 26 aces, and 301 digs. Belford said she was also looking at McCook Community College, but picked WNCC.

Belford comes to WNCC already with college credit, too.

“For the last two years of high school, I did high school and college congruently at Front Range,” the pre-engineering major said. “Over those two years I acquired 14 credits towards my associates in science. I also played volleyball all four years and did track my sophomore year.”

Belford said her goal at WNCC is to be successful on and off the court while making new friends.

“I hope to make lifelong friends while I am at WNCC while starting my engineering career,” she said. “I am super exited to attend WNCC and be a part of such a renowned volleyball program!”

Belford became the fourth player head coach Binny Canales has signed for next year.

Belford joins Ogallala’s Jayme Commins; Germany’s Sophie Lau, and Hawaii’s Kaile Tuisamatatele.

Commins is a 5-7 setter for the Indians who also plays basketball and runs track. Tuisamatatele is a 5-11 middle hitter from Kapolei High in Ohau, Hawaii, while Lau is a 6-foot outside hitter that plays on the Scpotsdam club team in Germany.