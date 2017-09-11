WNCC volleyball sweeps opponents

RANGELY, Colo. – The fifth-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team capped off the Blue Mountain Inn & Suites Invitational with sweeps over Colby Community College and Sheridan College on Saturday.

The Cougars opened the second day of the invite with a 25-21, 29-27, 25-8 win over Colby Community College and capped off the tournament with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 win over Sheridan College.

WNCC, 12-2, went through the tournament by sweeping all four of its opponents. The Cougars now have won six straight as they get ready to host the WyoBraska Invite this weekend. WNCC will host Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday followed by two matches on Friday and Saturday.

WNCC had plenty of highlights in the opening win against Colby. Jayme Commins had a stellar match, finishing with 27 set assists, eight points, eight digs, two kills, three aces, and a solo block.

Genesis Benitez finished the match with 15 digs and seven points, while Kirstee Trees had seven digs and six points.

Offensively, Brooke Kaawa led the way with 13 kills. Kaawa also had six digs, six points, and three aces. Syenna Masaki tallied seven kills along with 11 digs and seven points.

Also for the Cougars, Sarena Bartley had five kills and five digs; Kaila Tuisamatatele had three kills; Kadara Marshall had two kills and three assisted blocks; and Lauren Shaul had three points and three aces.

WNCC was quite impressive in the Sheridan win as well. Kaawa and Commins each had a double-double. Kaawa tallied 11 kills with 14 digs. The sophomore from Hawaii finished with six points. Commins, the freshman from Ogallala, tallied 35 set assists, 1o points, 2 digs, and two aces.

Also for WNCC, Masaki had three kills, nine digs, and six points; Tuisamatatele ahd eight kills; Trees had two digs and four points; Benetiez had 15 digs and five points; Shaul had five points and two digs; Marshall had five kills; and Bartley had 12 kills.