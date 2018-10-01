WNCC volleyball team sweeps Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team finished with 41 kills in sweeping past Trinidad State Junior College 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 in a Region IX South Conference game Saturday afternoon at Trinidad, Colorado.

The Cougars received a double-double from Amryi-Grace Paris and Kaile Tuisamatatele in leading WNCC to its 16th win of the season.

Paris led the team with 15 kills. Paris also had 10 points and eight digs on the day. Tuisamatatele finished with 10 kills and 12 points. Both hitters had one solo block.

Jayme Commins also had a double-double, tallying 55 set assists and 11 points. The Ogallala product also had four kills, a solo block, six digs, and two aces.

In all three sets, WNCC had big early leads only to watch Trinidad tighten up the scores. In the first set, WNCC had an 13-3 lead after serving from Camille Esselin and Tuisamatatele only to watch Trinidad slice the lead to 13-11. WNCC went back up 23-13 after Adia Sherbeyn serving spree to win the first set 25-14.

The second set saw WNCC lead 10-5 and 15-7 only to watch the Trojans come back to within 19-18. WNCC came back to win 25-19.

The third set was identical with WNCC holding a 12-4 lead before watching Trinidad tie the set at 20-20. The Cougars came back behind Paris’ serving for the 25-20 win.

WNCC had a lot of people step up besides the three double-double players. Sherbeyn finished the match with six digs and seven points; Esselin had nine digs, 10 points, two kills, and two aces; Ana Costas tallied 22 digs and seven points; Leslie Mamai Lagafuaina had six kills, two digs, and a solo block; and Gaby Canavati had three kills.

WNCC, 16-7, will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Casper College. The Cougars will then take on Northeastern Junior College on Friday in Sterling, Colorado, in a key South Conference contest.

WNCC leads the Region IX South standings by a half game at 3-1 followed by Northeastern Junior College, Otero, and Lamar.