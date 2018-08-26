WNCC volleyball team wins twice at Reiver Invite

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The fourth-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team rebounded from Friday’s two losses in winning twice in the final day of the Reiver Invite in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Saturday.

The Cougars received double-double performances from Enna Masaka, Ana Costas, and Amryi-Grace Paris in taking down Jefferson College in four games 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-12. WNCC followed that up with a straight-game sweep of Barton Community College 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 to finish the opening tournament of the season with a 2-2 record.

In the opener against Jefferson, The Cougars had a strong serving game from Masaki with 18 points and five aces. Masaki had a near triple-double, finishing with 10 set assists and eight kills in the four-game win.

The Cougars trailed 15-11 to Jefferson in the first game before Masaki brought the Cougars back for a 16-15 lead. Later, Costas had three points for a 22-18 lead before a Kaile Tuisamatatele kill ended the first game 25-20.

WNCC got behind the 8-ball in the second set early, trailing 8-1 before mounting a comeback to fall 25-23.

That close loss inspired the team in the third and fourth games, capturing the third 25-21 and then rolling to a 25-12 win in game two.

Besides Masaki’s double-double, Costas finished with 21 digs and 13 points, while Paris had 15 kills and 10 points.

Leslie Lagafuaina finished with nine kills and two solo blocks, while Tuisamatatele had eight kills. Gabby Canavati tallied nine kills and three digs.

Jayme Commins finished with 31 set assists with seven digs, three points, and two kills.

Also for the Cougars, Aloni Jordan had two kills; Adia Sherbeyn had four digs, seven points, and two aces; and Logan Belford had two digs.

WNCC finished the Reiver Invite with an impressive win over Barton, where the Cougars tallied 44 kills and had three players with double-figure kills.

The Cougars won the first game 25-13 and then went up 2-0 with a 25-17 win over the Cougars from Kansas. WNCC finished off the sweep with a 25-23 win.

Paris led the way offensively with 14 kills. Paris also had nine digs and six points. Tuisamatatele finished with 10 kills and three points, while Masaki had eight kills. Masaki also finished with 13 digs, eight points, and five set assists.

Commins finished with a double-double, tallying 34 set assists with 11 points, eight digs, and two kills.

Also for WNCC, Canavati had five kills and two digs; Lagafuaina had five kills and two solo blocks; Sherbeyn had 16 digs and five points ; and Costas had 12 digs and three points.

WNCC, 2-2, will be back in action Wednesday when they host No. 12 Laramie County Community College. LCCC went 3-1 at the Reiver Invite, defeating Indian Hills, Jefferson, and Barton, before falling in straight games to Iowa Western.