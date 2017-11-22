WNCC volleyball to hold tryout Dec. 1

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team, who just competed in their 19th straight NJCAA national tournament, will be holding an open tryout on Friday, Dec. 1 for any volleyball players interested in trying out for the Cougar team.

Sign-in for the tryout will start at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 1. The tryout runs from 9 -11 a.m. Interested players must have a completed physical and high school transcripts. The tryout will be held during the morning hours. Those interested in coming to the tryout need to contact WNCC head coach Binny Canales atcanalesa@wncc.edu.

The WNCC volleyball team finished the season at 33-8 after winning their 20th Region IX title in school history. The Cougars have won two national titles in 2007 and 2010 and have finished runner-up three times in 2006, 2012, and 2015. The Cougar volleyball team also captured its 1,000 win in program history this past season and boasts an all-time record of 1,019 wins, 528 losses, and 5 ties.